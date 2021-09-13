Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Perth & Kinross

From Perth to St Kilda: Archaeologist delivers perfect excuse for late library book

By Mike Merritt
September 13 2021, 8.00am Updated: September 13 2021, 9.32am
Clare Henderson.
As excuses for the late return of a library book go, Clare Henderson’s was one of the best.

When the archaeologist was contacted about her overdue book – The Buildings of St Kilda – she apologetically explained she couldn’t return it.

Why? She was repairing the buildings of St Kilda, 112 miles from the mainland.

Ms Henderson, 41, borrowed the book from the AK Bell Library in Perth when she was applying for the St Kilda job, and after she got the post, asked if she could have it for a bit longer.

‘Can I return it in October?’

But lockdown then caused her trip to be postponed, and libraries to shut. They were still closed in April when she embarked upon her delayed posting.

She said: “I kept thinking, ‘I don’t know what to do with the book, I still want to take it with me’. You can renew them twice, but it’s obviously only for a month at a time.

“The library then reopened and I started getting emails saying we will be asking people to return library books, so I emailed them with what might have been a strange reason to say why I couldn’t return it – and can I return it in October?”

St Kilda, Scotland’s only double Unesco World Heritage Site, is more than 40 miles from the Western Isles and was abandoned by its 36 islanders in 1930.

AK Bell Library.
Ms Henderson is working there with National Trust for Scotland ranger Sue Loughran and seabird and marine ranger Craig Nisbet.

Her job is to inspect the 1,200 cleits – stone storage huts unique to the islands, which were originally used for everything from preserving sea birds to eat in winter to drying turf for fuel – and other buildings on the islands, to ensure they are maintained in the state they were left in when the island was evacuated.

Ms Henderson has found the islands a captivating place to live and work.

‘Looking out across miles of wild Atlantic’

She said: “It’s literally a place like no other.

“We have an office, it is set up with Wi-Fi, so you can have days where you are sitting at the computer, but then – however wild the weather – you get up in the evening and go for a walk out somewhere and you are just looking out across miles of wild Atlantic.”

Culture Perth and Kinross said: “We were delighted to hear from Clare and sympathetic to her predicament about returning a library book whilst on St Kilda.

“We were very willing to help her out and extend the loan until a time she would be off the island and able to visit her local library.”

