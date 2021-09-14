Could you solve all the riddles? Perthshire Riddle Trail will challenge cyclists this weekend

Riddle Me This: Which 17-mile cycle route will take you around eleven heritage sites in Perthshire in half a day?

Answer: The new cycling Riddle Trail due to launch this weekend.

Organised by the Cateran Ecomuseum, the trail challenges participants to solve 11 riddles and match the solutions with heritage sites across the Strathmore area.

And families will get the chance to try it out this Sunday during a one-off challenge.

Brainteasers

The museum worked with local poet Jim Mackintosh, who put the riddles together.

As part of the build-up to the Perthshire Riddle Trail, Jim gave us a sneak preview of one of his brainteasers.

And we admit it had us scratching our heads.

It reads: “The wolf defends my horizon, and my sky pierced by broken spear closes its mirrored eyes, surrendering to my solemn watch – an endless journey uncovered and wild on the hill: light, shadows of light and angles of light laden with sun and moon, and the distant dark of yesterday.”

We didn’t want to spoil Sunday’s fun by asking for the answers in advance but among the possibilities are Macbeth’s Stone, Belmont Castle and Vanora’s Mound.

But of course, it could equally be Baldowrie Symbol Stone, Bardmony Bridge or any of the other six stops on the trail.

‘Rich and tantalising history’

Jim found the process of composing the riddles fascinating as he learned more about the sites involved.

“Strathmore has some of the richest and most tantalising history in the whole of the Ecomuseum, from the Knights Templar to the Romans, from Macbeth to King Arthur, from cattle drovers to Prime Ministers,” he said.

“Researching the history of the fascinating sites to then write the riddle poems was a joy from start to finish.

“I hope everyone taking part has as much joy in visiting the sites, reading the poems and perhaps going away with an itch to learn more of those sites and all the other wonderful adventures to be had in the Cateran Ecomuseum’s landscapes.”

Janet Hunter, co-director of the Cateran Ecomuseum,said: “The trail is non-competitive, circular and aimed as a fun challenge for families.

“It has been especially designed to take you past 11 heritage sites where you’ll be able stop and match one of the riddles to the site.

“They are real brainteasers and huge fun to solve.”

The free event begins and ends at Diamond Jubilee Park in Alyth and should take around half a day to complete.

According to the museum, it’s suitable for any proficient cyclist over the age of 12.

Museum without walls

Spanning areas in Perthshire and Angus, the Cateran Ecomuseum is a museum without walls – it is entirely outside.

Launched in 2019, it is one of two of its kind in Scotland. The other is based on Skye.

The museum aims to promote and celebrate the heritage and culture of the area in an environmentally sustainable way.

Anyone who wishes to take part in Sunday’s Riddle Trail can sign up on Eventbrite.