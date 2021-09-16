Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Perth & Kinross

Drivers warned of possible delays during roadworks on A9 north of Perth

By Steven Rae
September 16 2021, 2.22pm Updated: September 16 2021, 2.23pm
The work is part of the A9 dualling project.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as part of the A9 dualling project is finished off later this month.

Road users were given full access to the 9.5 km of new dual carriageway – which cost £96 million – between Luncarty, north of Perth, and the Pass of Birnam on August 30.

It provides 15km of continuous dual carriageway from the Inveralmond Roundabout to Birnam for the first time.

The northbound carriageway will be reduced to a single lane for five nights, north of Gelly Wood, from Saturday September 25.

‘Allow additional time for journeys’

The lane closures will be in place from 9pm to 6am each day to allow BT to lay cables.

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said: “Please allow additional time for your journey and take care on approach to the works area.

“Traffic management is weather dependent and subject to change, therefore please refer to the Traffic Scotland website for updates.”

Work to dual the 9.5km of single-carriageway north of Perth began in February 2019 following the appointment of Balfour Beatty as the main contractor in September 2018.

A9 dualling Gelly Woods
A9 dualling work between Luncarty and Birnam.

The project involved the construction of four new bridges over the A9 and the removal of all direct access roads to the carriageway.

Transport Scotland says the measures have improved safety and “reduced driver frustration and stress” by providing more opportunities to overtake safely.

It has also created about 4km of new and upgraded pedestrian, equestrian and cycle routes.

Campaigners hoping A9 and A96 upgrades will be abandoned under SNP-Green pact

