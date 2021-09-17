Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In her own words: Perth’s Lily Douglas chosen as voice of London cancer research fundraiser

By Anita Diouri
September 17 2021, 3.27pm Updated: September 17 2021, 3.28pm

Perth teenager Lily Douglas is the voice of Shine Night Walk, a drive to raise funds for life-saving cancer research.

The 13-year-old has recorded a 90 second audio clip to share her story of living with cancer to play at the start line of Cancer Research UK’S 10K, half marathon and marathon Shine events in London on Saturday.

Lily Douglas
Talented dancer Lily Douglas.

Lily recorded the audio in 2019 and is proud it is now being shared with thousands of people.

Diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in April 2017 aged nine, Lily has undergone numerous treatments all over the country and abroad.

Around 8,000 people will take to the capital in the parade of light, passing landmarks such as Tower Bridge, the Tower of London and The Shard.

‘Keep on smiling no matter what’

Lily’s story has inspired those around her. The talented dancer strives to remain positive despite the challenges she continues to face.

“Sometimes cancer feels terrible because you just want to be with your friends,” she said.

“At the same time you meet so many people in hospital and you make loads of friends in the ward.

“If there was one thing I could say it would be, if you have cancer or if you know anyone else who has cancer make sure you stay positive, keep your head up and always keep on smiling no matter what.”

Lily Douglas
Lily Douglas. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Her positivity has helped see her through the most horrific of experiences. She is also now seeing improvements in her mobility.

Her mother Jane, 51, said: “Lily has spent so much of her childhood living with cancer.

“She misses her dancing more than anything in the world but has started musical theatre again.

“We are on a heartbreaking journey but all the people who support us make things so much easier.”

She added: “Lily amazes us every day and we are blessed by how far she has come in the last year.

“The muscles in Lily’s hip and leg are starting to work and Lily has taken her first steps without a crutch.”

Pride of Scotland

Lily’s long line of treatments have included major surgery to remove her shoulder blade and muscles as well as 14 rounds of chemotherapy.

In 2018, the cancer returned and in summer 2020 she suffered a stroke which affected her speech and mobility.

Perth teenager Lily Douglas wins national award for courage

With the help of physiotherapy, Lily is regaining her speech and strength.

In July, she won a Pride of Scotland award for her bravery.

Jane said the award was the “most amazing surprise” for Lily.

