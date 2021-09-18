News / Perth & Kinross Police arrest 28-year-old man following disturbance at Perth address By Katy Scott September 18 2021, 4.25pm Updated: September 18 2021, 4.26pm Police responded to a concern for a person call in North Muirton on Saturday. Police arrested a 28-year-old man on Saturday morning in connection with a disturbance in North Muirton, Perth. Officers responded to a concern for person call at around 11:10am on Saturday. Following a disturbance at the Lewis Place address, police arrested a 28-year-old man. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing. ‘No danger to wider public’ A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.10 am on Saturday 18 September, 2021, police responded to a concern for person call and subsequent disturbance on Lewis Place, North Muirton, Perth. “A 28-year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are continuing. “There was no danger to the wider public.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Inverkeithing death: Man to appear in court after police make arrest Man dies following disturbance at restaurant Police confirm death of man, 44, following Inverkeithing disturbance Police seal off Fife train station as man ‘seriously injured’