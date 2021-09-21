Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / Perth & Kinross

Recovery Walk: Day of remembrance and support to go ahead in Perth this weekend

By Anita Diouri
September 21 2021, 8.00am Updated: September 21 2021, 9.02am
Recovery Walk Perth
Recovery Walk route, Perth.

A Recovery Walk to remember those lost to addiction and suicide will go ahead in Perth this weekend.

Organised by Recovery Walk Scotland, the event will also offer additional mental health support.

Recovery Walk Perth
Recovery Walk, North Inch.

Numerous local mental health organisations will come together on Saturday to raise greater awareness of the help available.

Beginning from the North Inch, the walk will take participants across the city centre, with stalls from organisations including Lighthouse for Perth and Andy’s Man Club on hand to provide further information on their services.

What will happen on the day?

The day will be split into three parts: the Roses in the Tay ceremony, the walk, and the Recovery Village and Festival.

The ceremony will remember those lost to addiction and suicide, with roses being placed in the river.

The walk itself will begin at noon, beginning and ending at the North Inch.

The Recovery Village and Festival, also being held at the North Inch, will see speakers including Scottish Government Minister for Drug Policy Angela Constance.

What are local organisations saying?

Perth and Kinross mental health organisations have been working incessantly to support local people.

Manager of Lighthouse for Perth Sharon Thomas said: “Throughout the Covid pandemic we have all been working to support people in recovery from addiction, mental health and all other areas of recovery.

Lighthouse for Perth
Lighthouse for Perth Manager Sharon Thomas.

“Never has it been so important to give people hope that they can recover, they do have a future and they can look forward.

“Here at the Lighthouse, we have seen a marked increase in our community with people struggling with mental health and they need this day of celebration as it serves as a reminder as to how far they have come.

“Recovery is not celebrated enough as there is still too much stigma around addiction and mental health but what better way to highlight and overcome the stigma than a day of celebration with all recovery agencies coming together in our city.”

Alex McClintock of Andy’s Man Club believes the walk will highlight that there is always somewhere to turn for support.

He said: “The Recovery Walk coming to Perth is huge and it’s going to be an amazing celebration of recovery from addiction and mental health.

Alex McClintock
Alex McClintock of Andy’s Man Club.

“It’s a chance for the people of Perth and Kinross to come together and celebrate recovery by walking through the city and shouting about all these amazing organisations out there doing some real hard work and helping people in their recovery.

“I personally am buzzing to be involved in the walk and hope that the walk leads to a permanent recovery community in Perth and Kinross working together to show that it’s a positive place for recovery.”

Anyone who wishes to attend can sign up on Eventbrite.

