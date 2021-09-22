Teenager reported missing from Perth traced safe and well

Police Scotland have confirmed a teenager missing from Perth has been traced safe and well.

Mia Hassell, was last seen at around 1pm on Tuesday afternoon, before the force launched an appeal for information.

Police confirmed on social media on Wednesday morning that the 16-year-old has now been traced.

Police Scotland

A spokesperson added: “Police Scotland can confirm that Mia Hassell, 16, who had been reported missing from Perth on Tuesday 21st September has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who helped with our earlier appeal for information.”