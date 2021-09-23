Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man taken to hospital after crash on A9 in Highland Perthshire

By Katy Scott
September 23 2021, 11.01am Updated: September 23 2021, 1.46pm
a9 calvine crash
The crash was reported just after 10am on Thursday.

A male driver has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in an ambulance following a one-vehicle crash in Highland Perthshire.

The A9 was partially blocked following the collision at around 10.10am on Thursday near Calvine.

Initially the trunk road was blocked in both directions but traffic was able to get past using one of the northbound lanes.

Man taken to hospital

The road had reopened by 12.30pm. The driver’s condition is not known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.05am on Thursday. officers were called to a report of a one car road crash on the A9 northbound, near Calvine.

“The male driver has been taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.”

