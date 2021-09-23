Man taken to hospital after crash on A9 in Highland Perthshire

A male driver has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in an ambulance following a one-vehicle crash in Highland Perthshire.

The A9 was partially blocked following the collision at around 10.10am on Thursday near Calvine.

Initially the trunk road was blocked in both directions but traffic was able to get past using one of the northbound lanes.

Man taken to hospital

The road had reopened by 12.30pm. The driver’s condition is not known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.05am on Thursday. officers were called to a report of a one car road crash on the A9 northbound, near Calvine.

“The male driver has been taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.”