Major emergency response in Perth as fire crews, police and coastguard scrambled

By Neil Henderson
September 23 2021, 8.33pm Updated: September 23 2021, 9.23pm
Fire crews, police and coastguard are all involved in the emergency response at the River Tay in Perth. (Pic Stuart Cowper).
A major emergency response is underway in Perth after fire crews, police and the coastguard were scrambled to the River Tay.

Five fire crews from Perth and Kingsway stations as well as police and a coastguard water rescue team rushed to the A989 Tay Street shortly before 7pm on Thursday.

The road has been closed and a search is currently underway of a stretch of the River Tay by the emergency services.

Police say the response follows reports of what was believed to be sighting of a person in the water.

A coastguard helicopter was also called in to assist in the search.

A search of the River Tay close to Tay Street in Perth is underway. (pic Stuart Cowper).

Much of the focus of the emergency personnel is understood to be taking place close to the railway bridge which spans the Tay.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We received an alert at 6.47pm to an ongoing incident in Tay Street in Perth.

“In all we have despatched five fire crews including a water rescue unit from Perth station as well as Kingsway station in Dundee.

“The response is ongoing.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance at the River Tay in Perth, near Moncrieffe Island, following a reported sighting of what is believed to be a person within the water.

“A multi-agency operation is currently underway.

“Police remain at the scene.”

Officers were called at 6.45pm on Thursday, September 23.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Coastguard also in attendance, along with Coastguard helicopter.”

 

