Community Futures Event: Alyth locals come out in force to help shape town’s future

By Anita Diouri
September 26 2021, 7.30am
Community Connector Laura Rodger, Organiser Jennifer Davaney and 9-year-old Leon Campbell with some of the stall holders. Picture: Gareth Jennings.

Alyth locals have gathered to celebrate the town’s successes and help shape its future.

Community groups, locals and businesses came together for the Community Futures Event on Saturday to enhance a Community Action Plan (CAP).

The Alyth community came out to celebrate the town. Picture: Gareth Jennings.

Supported by the Alyth Development Trust, Alyth Community Support Group and the CAP Steering Group, the five-year plan is aimed at making Alyth a better place to live, work and visit.

And organisers have worked to ensure local people are at the forefront of shaping the town’s future.

Family-friendly event

The interactive event brought out many of the town’s residents including families and young people.

A games area in the Market Square allowed children and their families to have fun while shaping their community’s future.

Organiser Jennifer Devaney, of the Alyth Development Trust, said: “The Community Futures Event was not only for information but a celebration of Alyth right now.

Organiser Jennifer Devaney. Picture: Gareth Jennings.

“Attending were Alyth’s celebrated community groups, new projects, current projects, businesses as well as the information on what the community have highlighted to work on in the five year road map.

Stella Palmer (11) selling ducks for the 45th Alyth Scout Duck Race. Picture: Gareth Jennings.

“Alyth Museum and the Town Hall were opened for people to look and hear about the rich past of the town.

“We asked people to let us know what the most important themes are to them by way of a vote.”

Which areas are being considered?

Consultations with 25% of Alyth locals have identified various key areas the community hope can be looked info further.

Six themes are being looked at – built environment; parks, recreation and heritage; community and culture; nature and environment; local economy and tourism; and services and accessibility.

Karen Hicks of Alyth Community Orchard. Picture: Gareth Jennings.

Views shared on Saturday will further support plans to improve and celebrate the town.

Jennifer added: “This paves the way for how we can do things in the area.”

