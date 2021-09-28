Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Light in sky mystery over Tayside and Fife explained

By Lindsey Hamilton
September 28 2021, 1.28pm Updated: September 28 2021, 1.51pm
Photo by Aurora UK group (see full image below).

A mysterious light illuminated skies above Tayside and Fife on Monday night – leading to speculation that a UFO may have visited the area.

Dozens of people took to social media to report seeing the bright white light across the region, and elsewhere in the UK.

Alyth man Steve Simpson saw the light above his house just before midnight.

He told The Courier: “It passed over us just after 11.30pm. It was slow moving, heading north and was like a torch or searchlight shining down.

“If you believed in UFOs you’d be forgiven for thinking it was one.”

The satellite seen over Great Yarmouth. Photo by James Docherty.

Posting on Facebook, rail worker George Hutchison wrote: “I was just driving the train from Edinburgh to Dundee and saw this while going round the Fife coast near Kirkcaldy.

“I wondered what the hell it was and wondered if anyone else would have seen it.

“It was a very strange sight.”

The light was from the Landsat 9 satellite, which launched from California just after 11am local time yesterday, 6pm GMT.

It is the latest in a series of Landsat satellites to record the surface of Earth.

The satellite is a joint endeavour by Nasa and the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

It blasted off from Space Launch Complex 3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket.

Landsat seen over the Isle of Man. Photo by Aurora UK group.

People across the world were able to watch the launch live on television.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Scott Messer, ULA programme manager, Nasa Launch Services, said: “The United Launch Alliance team is very proud to deliver Landsat 9 to its mission orbit, and we look forward to continuing to empower crucial observation and research of this beautiful planet.

Landsat 9 prepared for take-off.

” We’ve successfully launched 144 missions as United Launch Alliance, and we look forward to continuing that 100% mission success with our 145th launch on Monday.”

The rocket was originally scheduled to blast off on September 16, but it was pushed back following a delay in a crucial liquid nitrogen delivery.

That was related to a worldwide shortage of liquid oxygen caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Liquid oxygen is also a crucial component of rocket launches.

The satellite being launched.

The Landsat 9 mission, which cost around $750 million, aims to continue the programme’s role of monitoring and managing land resources like crops, water and forests.

Landsat satellites have been an invaluable resource for scientists since the first satellite launched in 1972, providing nearly 50 years’ worth of uninterrupted data to scientists on the ground.

The Landsat 9 satellite will replace the Landsat 7 satellite, which has been in orbit since 1999, and will work in tandem with Landsat 8, which launched in 2013.

The Landsat 8/9 duo will image Earth every eight days.

