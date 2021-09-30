Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire’s Enchanted Forest to return in 2022 after two years of cancellations

By Matteo Bell
September 30 2021, 6.00am Updated: September 30 2021, 9.22am
The Enchanted Forest in 2019.

Scotland’s Enchanted Forest will return to Pitlochry next October after two years of cancellations.

The award-winning light and sound show, which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid, is a staple of Highland Perthshire tourism – bringing more than 80,000 visitors and £7.6 million to the area every year.

Organisers are now planning to revive the much-loved experience in 2022, with the event set to return to Faskally Woods from Thursday September 29 to Sunday October 30.

The Enchanted Forest will return in 2022.

Tickets bought for cancelled shows have already been rolled over to the new event – and new tickets will soon be on sale.

‘Delighted to announce 2022 event’

Those behind the event are expecting a big turnout as long-time fans and visitors are finally given the chance to return to the Enchanted Forest.

Executive director Nela Popovic said: “We’re delighted to announce our 2022 event dates.

“It has been an incredibly challenging environment for many events and charities over the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The economic impact of our event on the local community is substantial so we are delighted to be able to share this positive news.

Visitors at the forest in 2019.

“We would like to extend our thanks to our customers for their patience and loyal support over this time and we look forward to welcoming them back in 2022.

“We are immensely excited to report that almost 20,000 tickets for our 2022 show have already been sold to those who were scheduled to attend the cancelled shows in 2020 and 2021.

“We’re expecting demand to be very high this year as a result. We are urging people to plan ahead and book early – this is a sell-out show and we know that demand is high. Next year the lights will shine brighter than ever in Faskally Woods.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 1) and can be purchased on the Enchanted Forest’s website at enchantedforest.org.uk

