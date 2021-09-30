M90 drivers face disruption during roadworks near Friarton Bridge

Drivers on the M90 near Perth are being warned they face possible disruption next week as roadworks get under way near the Friarton Bridge.

The work starts on Monday October 4 and is set to last five nights.

It will involve routine maintenance, including cleaning, drainage clearance and inspections of the bridges at Craigend Interchange.

What restrictions will be in place?

A series of closures will be introduced on the slip roads at Craigend Interchange, between 7.30pm to 6.30am each day.

There will also be alternating lane closures on the A85 below the Friarton Bridge.

Diversion routes will be in place at certain times, with signs put up to notify drivers.

However, all restrictions will be removed during the day.

‘Every effort’ to minimise disruption for drivers

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s operating company representative for the north-east, said: “The traffic management programmed is essential as teams will be working on the carriageway.

“However, every effort will be made to minimise the duration of the slip road closures each night to help limit the disruption to motorists.

“We would like to thank motorists in advance for their patience during this project and advise them to plan ahead by checking Traffic Scotland for up-to-date journey information and leave some extra time to reach their destination.”