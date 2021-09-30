Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
M90 drivers face disruption during roadworks near Friarton Bridge

By Bryan Copland
September 30 2021, 8.50am Updated: September 30 2021, 8.53am
Previous roadworks near Craigend Interchange.

Drivers on the M90 near Perth are being warned they face possible disruption next week as roadworks get under way near the Friarton Bridge.

The work starts on Monday October 4 and is set to last five nights.

It will involve routine maintenance, including cleaning, drainage clearance and inspections of the bridges at Craigend Interchange.

What restrictions will be in place?

A series of closures will be introduced on the slip roads at Craigend Interchange, between 7.30pm to 6.30am each day.

There will also be alternating lane closures on the A85 below the Friarton Bridge.

Diversion routes will be in place at certain times, with signs put up to notify drivers.

However, all restrictions will be removed during the day.

‘Every effort’ to minimise disruption for drivers

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s operating company representative for the north-east, said:  “The traffic management programmed is essential as teams will be working on the carriageway.

“However, every effort will be made to minimise the duration of the slip road closures each night to help limit the disruption to motorists.

“We would like to thank motorists in advance for their patience during this project and advise them to plan ahead by checking Traffic Scotland for up-to-date journey information and leave some extra time to reach their destination.”

