Visiting rules for patients at Tayside hospitals relaxed

Most patients in Tayside can now have any two visitors as strict rules around hospitals are relaxed.

The need for named visitors has been dropped and those attending at the same time no longer have to be from the same household.

Visiting in Dundee, Perth, and Angus will continue to be by appointment only and visitors still have to contact the ward senior charge nurse/midwife to arrange a time to visit.

The health board says this is to ensure wards are not overcrowded and staff can make sure everyone is following the physical distancing rules.

Infection control measures still in place

There may also be some circumstances where it is still not safe for a patient to have a visitor and NHS Tayside say if this is the case, staff will explain why and keep it under review where possible.

However, health bosses have stressed that despite many restrictions easing in the wider community, there are still strict infection prevention and control measures in hospitals.

Claire Pearce, NHS Tayside’s director of nursing and midwifery, said: “It is important for anyone visiting a relative or loved one to remember that there continue to be extra infection prevention measures in place in our hospitals to make sure we keep everyone safe.

Virtual visits still available for patients

“We are grateful for everyone’s understanding and support in following the rules we have in place.

“Where in person visiting is not possible, we will continue to enable contact and support through virtual visiting for patients using telephones, tablets and laptops so that people to keep in touch with their loved ones.”

Patients should continue to attend hospital for outpatient clinic appointments and for planned procedures, according to the latest rules.

However, anyone with an appointment should attend alone. The exception to this is for children and vulnerable adults, who can be accompanied by one essential person.