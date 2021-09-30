PH2O: Outgoing Perth leisure boss in stark ‘unplanned closures’ warning

An outgoing Perth leisure boss has warned that sports facilities could face “unplanned closures” if a major investment programme does not go ahead.

Mike Robinson has made the stark claim as he stood down from his role as chairman of Live Active Leisure.

He says the last 18 months have been the “most challenging of my tenure” while dealing with Covid-19 and the closure of Perth Leisure Pool.

And he says that unless money is spent on replacement facilities, there could be “real reductions in leisure and sports provision” across Perthshire.

The PH2O project, which would see a £25 million replacement pool and ice rink, has a turbulent history, with councillors clashing last October over the proposed leisure complex.

Addressing the closure of Perth Leisure Pool, Mr Robinson said: “The effects of the catastrophic flood and 14-month closure of our flagship pool has only served to magnify the weaknesses in this 33-year-old building.

“Since before I joined the board, we have made it clear we need to replace the leisure pool and ice rink with new up-to-date facilities – PH2O as we have named the project.

“Faced with this multitude of financial and other challenges this project is now more vital than ever.”

Mr Robinson says the project will be discussed by councillors at a meeting on Wednesday – and is urging the public to get behind it too.

There is a very real risk of unplanned closures, increasing expenditure costs and declining customer footfall

He said: “I know it has the support of the political parties, but I hope you will also lend it your support.

“We have one of the most active populations from anywhere in Scotland.

“This investment is vital and a signal that local people are going to have the same opportunities to remain active over the next few decades.”

He added: “It now needs certainty, and a commitment to the budget, or we are going to see some real reductions in leisure and sports provision across the whole of Perth and Kinross.

Risk of ‘unplanned closures’ of leisure facilities

“Quite apart from the multitude of health and activity benefits that PH2O would offer, it has now become the only way we can sustain swimming, curling and the full range of leisure we expect from a modern city like Perth.

“Without it, there is a very real risk of unplanned closures, increasing expenditure costs and declining customer footfall, the impact of which will be felt across services that we deliver across Perth and Kinross.”

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “The Covid emergency has made public health a central priority for Perth and Kinross Council, and the Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership.

“Bearing that in mind, we absolutely recognise the vital role of sport and exercise to improve mental and physical health, and prevent ill health.

“In Perth and Kinross we are lucky to have some of the best facilities and stunning natural environments in Scotland for people to get and keep fit and active.

“We have worked closely with Live Active Leisure to repair Perth Leisure Pool in just over a year, following catastrophic damage in August 2020.

“The significance of PH2O as an investment in the future health and wellbeing of our communities will be part of the council’s consideration of its capital budget.”

Plans confirmed for leisure pool reopening

Meanwhile the leisure pool reopens on Monday October 11 and will open from 10am to 6pm during the school holidays.

All pools at the venue will be available, but the flumes, wild water and some other features will not be accessible until later in the month.

Leisure bosses say a full programme of activities will start on October 25, including swimming lessons.