Yellow weather warning for Angus as Tayside and Fife face spells of rain

By Amie Flett
October 1 2021, 11.48am Updated: October 1 2021, 12.07pm
The yellow weather warning by the Met Office affects parts of northern Angus.

Northern parts of Angus could face heavy rain over the weekend, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the north-east of Scotland, including the area around Montrose and Brechin.

It comes as Tayside and Fife are set to be hit with frequent rain and strong winds over the weekend – just days after temperatures rose to the high teens.

The yellow weather warning runs from 4pm on Saturday until the early hours of Sunday.

People living and travelling through the area are being told to expect “persistent heavy rain” which “may cause local flooding and some travel disruption”.

The Met Office predicts some blustery showers for Tayside and Fife on Friday night, though it will be mainly dry, with temperatures dipping as low as 4°C in parts.

A streetscape showing people carrying umbrellas to shield from the rain.

Saturday will see a “mainly dry, bright start” but forecasters predict cloud and outbreaks of rain to spread north through the morning.

The heaviest and most persistent rain is expected across southern and eastern hills.

There will also be occasionally strong southerly winds with maximum temperatures of 13°C.

Meanwhile, it is expected that there will be further heavy and blustery showers throughout Sunday and Monday for Tayside and Fife.