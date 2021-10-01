Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stunning Loch Leven staircase mural wows tourists and locals

By Hamish Morrison
October 1 2021, 4.55pm Updated: October 1 2021, 4.55pm
Clea Walthall 8 and her four-year-old sister Delilah explore the mural created by artist Chris Rutterford.

A stunning 3D mural has wowed tourists at a nature reserve – with the artist hoping people will photobomb it for years to come.

Loch Leven, on the border between Kinross and Fife, is known for its beauty spots and vast array of flora and fauna.

Artist Chris Rutterford, 48, originally from Edinburgh and now living in Midlothian, has painted a three-part design on an outdoor staircase leading up to it.

The detailed artwork depicts the RSPB nature reserve’s three main kinds of habitats with greenland, forestry and wetlands in one image.

‘3D experience’

Funded by the People’s Postcode lottery, the piece took him only two weeks to complete.

Chris said: “We were up there every day.

“If I get the drawing right, the mural flows quite easily.

“I like to make murals that bear repeat viewing and this one is interactive as well.

“We’re hoping that people will be photobombing it in years to come.

“The tops of the stairs are still concrete, so it’s quite a funny feeling when you walk up it.”

Mural created by artist Chris Rutterford on steps at RSPB Loch Leven in Fife.

He added: “The art on the stairs reveals itself as you go, it’s a really 3D experience.

“You see people walking up gingerly because they are worried about breaking the mural.

“I heard people arriving and cooing in delight and jumping out their skin when they saw it.

“Some people walking down the stairs don’t even realise it’s there and when they come back, they were blissfully unaware of it.

“The grey stairs were totally inappropriate for Loch Leven so this is really underlining their story now and creating theatre for people when they arrive at the reserve.”

Chris’ previous project, painting the Colinton Tunnel – Scotland’s largest historical mural – took him a number of years to complete.

