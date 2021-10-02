Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business

VIDEO: Never Tay Never Again – Perth flight school offers chance to travel like James Bond

By Maria Gran
October 2 2021, 9.00am Updated: October 2 2021, 10.27am
Kevin and Elaine Whitehead, Sir Sean Connery inset.

When a Perth man started playing around in flight simulators, he never dreamed of running his own flying school.

Now Kevin Whitehead’s customers at Alba Airsports can travel like James Bond.

Starting with flight simulators on a computer, he evolved to flying model planes and helicopters.

While working offshore, Kevin was encouraged by a colleague with a pilot’s licence to try out a microlight.

After a 90-minute lesson, Kevin was hooked.

He got his own licence for a flexwing microlight and flew the lightweight aircraft for two years.

His dream however, was to one day fly helicopters.

Alba Airsports takes off

Back offshore, he told another colleague about his dream, but that it was too expensive to achieve.

Kevin’s colleague suggested a gyrocopter – which looks like a small helicopter.

The only gyrocopter Kevin had seen before was Little Nellie in You Only Live Twice, the 1967 Bond film starring the late Sir Sean Connery.

Picture from the film You Only Live Twice showing Sean Connery as James Bond by the gyroplane Little Nellie.
Sean Connery as James Bond with Little Nellie from You Only Live Twice.

He travelled to York for his first lesson, and again, he was hooked.

To get his gyrocopter licence, he spent five days in York every time he had his four weeks off from work.

With no instructors in Scotland, Kevin realised there was an opportunity for a business there.

After achieving his instructor rating in early 2011, he started running gyrocopter flights from Perth Airport.

“I was running it in my four weeks off, then going back offshore again for a rest,” Kevin laughs.

“After about four years of running the gyrocopter flights I was offered the flexwing microlight school.

A yellow flexwing microlight in the Scottish Aero Club hangar.
A flexwing microlight, also called a weightshift microlight, where the pilot uses their body weight to steer the plane.

“I started thinking ‘is this the point where I can leave offshore and start running my own business?’

“I got myself re-qualified on flexwing microlights and took over that side of the business in 2015.”

Kevin’s business expanded and he named it Alba Airsports.

Flying lessons and experiences over Perth

Today, Kevin runs Alba Airsports with his wife Elaine. Also on the team are instructors Bob Tadman and Richard Osborne.

The business operates out of the Scottish Aero Club at Perth Airport, Scotland’s oldest and largest flying club.

While the three instructors take on flying lessons and experiences, Elaine is in charge in the office and on the ground.

Since coming out of lockdown, the Alba Airsports team have been busy.

Elaine and Kevin Whitehead from Alba Airsports standing by a gyrocopter.
Elaine and Kevin Whitehead have been running the flying school for ten years.

Kevin says: “We’ve had a steady trickle of people.

“One finishes training and then another one starts, so it is quite good.”

The flying school offers two types of pilot’s licence in three different aircrafts.

For a microlight, a national private pilot’s licence is needed.

A microlight is either fixed wing or flexwing. The fixed wing looks like a normal plane, whereas the flexwing is a pod with an engine and a hang glider as wings.

A private pilot licence (gyroplanes) is necessary to fly a gyrocopter and it takes 40 hours to achieve.

James Bond, Mad Max and Postman Pat

The gyrocopter was invented in 1923, but lost its popularity due to accidents and the invention of the helicopter.

In the late 1990s, they were grounded by the Civil Aviation Authority.

Safety improvements have been made, with the gyrocopter now back in fashion thanks to three popular brands.

A silhouette of Kevin Whitehead from Alba Airsports checking the rotor blades of his gyrocopter.
Kevin learnt to fly in York and now runs his business like his instructor in England.

Kevin says: “The gyrocopter is famous from three franchises – James Bond, Mad Max and Postman Pat.

“At the moment, there are probably about 300 gyrocopters in the UK.”

‘The motorbike of the sky’

In the Perth Airport hangar, Kevin has his own gyrocopter he uses for flying lessons and experiences.

The club owns three microlights, and the rest of the planes belong to Alba Airsports’ past students.

Investing in your own gyrocopter will set you back anywhere between £60,000 and £170,000.

Kevin Whitehead from Alba Airsports standing next to a red fixed wing microlight.
Kevin runs lessons in all the aircraft types at Alba Airsports.

Kevin says a cheaper alternative would be to buy a motorbike – with a big crossover between fans of the two.

He says: “We seem to attract people that like motorbikes.

“We call the gyrocopter the motorbike of the sky.

“It is like a bit like riding a motorbike, but you’re flying.

“You can have a lot of fun with the gyrocopter, it’s really quite manoeuvrable.”

What’s it like to fly a gyrocopter? The Courier’s Maria Gran finds out

Before heading out to Perth Airport to meet Kevin and Elaine, my colleagues asked if I had life insurance.

My mum’s message was simply: “Be careful.”

However they had no reason to worry – from the moment Kevin held his pre-flight safety briefing it was clear I was in the hands of an excellent pilot.

The thrill of flying past Scone and towards Perth – and catching sight of so many landmarks – made me realise why some people choose to invest in an enclosed gyrocopter, as it gets a bit chilly.

Thankfully I had my flight suit to keep me warm.

Hovering above the Broxden roundabout, Kevin even threw in a spin, making me laugh with excitement so much I suspect he turned down the volume on my microphone.

We also caught a glimpse of the Tay Bridge before taking in a beautiful view of the mountains.

The only time I felt slightly nervous was when I could see both of Kevin’s arms sticking out of the little pod as he was explaining to me how the free-spinning rotor works.

He was soon bringing the gyrocopter to a halt on the runway from a speed of well over 100mph.

Bumpy? Not at all, although I don’t know if that would be enough to persuade my colleagues who are scared of heights – and also my mum – to climb in a gyrocopter.

But compared to a normal flight or even a helicopter flight, this was far more exhilarating.

You’re close enough to the ground to recognise buildings and places yet so high you get a beautiful, and unique, view.

Who needs sightseeing when you can have flightseeing?