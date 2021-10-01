Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perthshire representatives put down roots for Queen’s platinum jubilee tree planting initiative

By Anita Diouri
October 1 2021, 7.20pm Updated: October 1 2021, 7.20pm
Provost Dennis Melloy plants a tree at Jubilee Park in Alyth.

Perth and Kinross representatives are among the first in the country to put down roots as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy tree planting initiative.

Trees were planted across the region on Friday by civic leaders including Lord-Lieutenant for Perth and Kinross Stephen Leckie and Perth and Kinross Lord Provost Dennis Melloy.

The Enchanted Forest Community Trust will also plant a tree on behalf of the event.

The Queen’s Green Canopy. Picture: Kenny Smith.

And members of the public have been invited to plant their own.

The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative was created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 and invites people from across the UK to Plant a Tree for the Jubilee.

Perth and Kinross gets involved

Stephen Leckie was among the first in Scotland to take part, planting a prunus at Braidhaugh Park in Crieff.

He hopes the nation will get behind the initiative as part of efforts to create a greener planet.

He said: “The Queen’s Green Canopy is a wonderful initiative that will create a legacy in honour of The Queen that will improve our environment for generations to come.”

Perth and Kinross Provost Dennis Melloy added: “The Queen’s Green Canopy is a fantastic way to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne and to make a real and lasting difference to our country.”

Deputy Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross Alex Cairncross said: “The Enchanted Forest event is one of Scotland’s favourite Autumn events and we are so pleased that they are leading the way on this magnificent campaign to create a lasting legacy for Her Majesty, The Queen, to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee Year.”

What is the Queen’s Green Canopy?

Individuals, groups, and even towns and cities, are being encouraged to play their part to enhance our environment by planting trees during the official planting season between October to March.

Deputy Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross Alex Cairncross and Lesley Williamson of the Enchanted Forest. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

As well as inviting the planting of new trees, The Queen’s Green Canopy will dedicate a network of 70 Ancient Woodlands across the United Kingdom and identify 70 Ancient Trees to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.

Details on how to get involved can be found on the Queen’s Green Canopy website.

