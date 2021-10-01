Perthshire representatives put down roots for Queen’s platinum jubilee tree planting initiative

Perth and Kinross representatives are among the first in the country to put down roots as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy tree planting initiative.

Trees were planted across the region on Friday by civic leaders including Lord-Lieutenant for Perth and Kinross Stephen Leckie and Perth and Kinross Lord Provost Dennis Melloy.

The Enchanted Forest Community Trust will also plant a tree on behalf of the event.

And members of the public have been invited to plant their own.

The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative was created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 and invites people from across the UK to Plant a Tree for the Jubilee.

Perth and Kinross gets involved

Stephen Leckie was among the first in Scotland to take part, planting a prunus at Braidhaugh Park in Crieff.

He hopes the nation will get behind the initiative as part of efforts to create a greener planet.

He said: “The Queen’s Green Canopy is a wonderful initiative that will create a legacy in honour of The Queen that will improve our environment for generations to come.”

Perth and Kinross Provost Dennis Melloy added: “The Queen’s Green Canopy is a fantastic way to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne and to make a real and lasting difference to our country.”

Deputy Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross Alex Cairncross said: “The Enchanted Forest event is one of Scotland’s favourite Autumn events and we are so pleased that they are leading the way on this magnificent campaign to create a lasting legacy for Her Majesty, The Queen, to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee Year.”

What is the Queen’s Green Canopy?

Individuals, groups, and even towns and cities, are being encouraged to play their part to enhance our environment by planting trees during the official planting season between October to March.

As well as inviting the planting of new trees, The Queen’s Green Canopy will dedicate a network of 70 Ancient Woodlands across the United Kingdom and identify 70 Ancient Trees to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.

Details on how to get involved can be found on the Queen’s Green Canopy website.