Police appeal after attempted break-ins in Perthshire

Police are appealing for information following attempted break-ins at two properties in Perthshire.

Both attempts were in Kinross on September 30. Nothing was stolen in either attempt but police are asking for help in tracing who was responsible.

They are also keen to trace a car with a very loud exhaust that was seen in the areas at the time.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers are appealing for information after break-ins at two properties in Kinross on Thursday, September 30.

Two men sought

“The incidents happened at houses on Argyll Road and Leven Place sometime between 8pm and 9pm.

“Nothing was stolen from either property and enquiries are ongoing to identify two men seen in the area of both incidents.”

The spokesman said that one of the men is described as being white, around 6ft tall and of stocky build and very short hair. He was wearing a dark baseball cap and dark clothing.

No description is available for the other man.

Grey Saab

A vehicle, described as a grey Saab with a distinctively loud exhaust, was also seen being driven around Kinross at the time and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the car.

Constable Jack Stirling of Auchterarder Police Station said: “Our enquiries into both of these incidents are ongoing and we are investigating them as being linked.

“I would urge anyone who may have information or perhaps has private CCTV or dashcam footage which could help our enquiries to get in touch.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 3232 of 30 September, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”