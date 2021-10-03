Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Police appeal after attempted break-ins in Perthshire

By Lindsey Hamilton
October 3 2021, 10.00am
Leven Place in Kinross was the scene of an attempted break-in

Police are appealing for information following attempted break-ins at two properties in Perthshire.

Both attempts were in Kinross on September 30.  Nothing was stolen in either attempt but police are asking for help in tracing who was responsible.

They are also keen to trace a car with a very loud exhaust that was seen in the areas at the time.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers are appealing for information after break-ins at two properties in Kinross on Thursday, September 30.

Two men sought

“The incidents happened at houses on Argyll Road and Leven Place sometime between 8pm and 9pm.

“Nothing was stolen from either property and enquiries are ongoing to identify two men seen in the area of both incidents.”

An attempted break-in also took place in Argyll Road, Kinross

The spokesman said that one of the men  is described as being white, around 6ft tall and of stocky build and very short hair. He was wearing a dark baseball cap and dark clothing.

No description is available for the other man.

Grey Saab

A vehicle, described as a grey Saab with a distinctively loud exhaust, was also seen being driven around Kinross at the time and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the car.

Constable Jack Stirling of Auchterarder Police Station said: “Our enquiries into both of these incidents are ongoing and we are investigating them as being linked.

“I would urge anyone who may have information or perhaps has private CCTV or dashcam footage which could help our enquiries to get in touch.
“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 3232 of 30 September, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

 

