Heating back off: Temperatures to hit 18°C in Tayside and Fife as rain eases for October holidays

Forecasters say rain is set to make way for a spell of unseasonably warm weather across Tayside and Fife – as thousands of children finish school for the October holidays.

Locals may be able to turn their heating back off after the recent colder weather, which has seen the mercury dip as low as just a few degrees overnight in some parts.

The mild spell, which is set to start on Thursday, follows the heavy rain that has hit the region in recent days.

Drivers in Fife were warned by Traffic Scotland to take care on the roads due to surface water in the kingdom on Tuesday.

However, the Met Office says better weather is expected in the days ahead.

According to the latest forecast for Central, Tayside and Fife, it will be a drier and clearer day on Wednesday with highs of about 13°C.

By Thursday, cloudier conditions will bring milder temperatures – with 18°C expected across Tayside and Fife that afternoon.

Conditions will remain mild overnight from Thursday into Friday, with lows in many parts of of 15°C, before returning to 18°C on Friday.

Forecasters say temperatures will remain in the mid-teens over the weekend with some sunny spells expected.

Meanwhile the Met Office’s longer-term forecast predicts the first week of the October break for kids in Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Fife – and the second for youngsters in Angus – should see a continuation of the fairly mild and dry weather.

The forecast for October 10-19 says: “Dry conditions are likely to… dominate for much of the UK for the rest of the period, with only occasional spells of rain likely in the north and west at times.

“Fog will continue to be a feature of the weather with light winds.

“Temperatures are likely to remain somewhat above normal for the time of year, but with chilly nights at times too.”

However, it warns that “more unsettled conditions” may arrive by the second week of the break.

Children in Angus finished for their school break on Friday, a week earlier than the rest of the region.