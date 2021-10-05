Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Angus & The Mearns

Heating back off: Temperatures to hit 18°C in Tayside and Fife as rain eases for October holidays

By Neil Henderson
October 5 2021, 4.17pm Updated: October 5 2021, 4.21pm
Locals may be able to turn off their heating again as rain clears for a mild spell of weather.

Forecasters say rain is set to make way for a spell of unseasonably warm weather across Tayside and Fife – as thousands of children finish school for the October holidays.

Locals may be able to turn their heating back off after the recent colder weather, which has seen the mercury dip as low as just a few degrees overnight in some parts.

The mild spell, which is set to start on Thursday, follows the heavy rain that has hit the region in recent days.

Drivers in Fife were warned by Traffic Scotland to take care on the roads due to surface water in the kingdom on Tuesday.

However, the Met Office says better weather is expected in the days ahead.

A person walking under an umbrella in Dundee city centre during heavy rain.
People in Dundee city centre had to content with heavy rain on Tuesday.

According to the latest forecast for Central, Tayside and Fife, it will be a drier and clearer day on Wednesday with highs of about 13°C.

By Thursday, cloudier conditions will bring milder temperatures – with 18°C expected across Tayside and Fife that afternoon.

Conditions will remain mild overnight from Thursday into Friday, with lows in many parts of of 15°C, before returning to 18°C on Friday.

Forecasters say temperatures will remain in the mid-teens over the weekend with some sunny spells expected.

Meanwhile the Met Office’s longer-term forecast predicts the first week of the October break for kids in Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Fife – and the second for youngsters in Angus – should see a continuation of the fairly mild and dry weather.

The forecast for October 10-19 says: “Dry conditions are likely to… dominate for much of the UK for the rest of the period, with only occasional spells of rain likely in the north and west at times.

“Fog will continue to be a feature of the weather with light winds.

“Temperatures are likely to remain somewhat above normal for the time of year, but with chilly nights at times too.”

However, it warns that “more unsettled conditions” may arrive by the second week of the break.

Children in Angus finished for their school break on Friday, a week earlier than the rest of the region.

