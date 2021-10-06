Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth & Kinross

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance: Life-saving service given £10,000 donation

By Hannah Ballantyne
October 6 2021, 2.34pm Updated: October 6 2021, 2.56pm
Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.

A £10,000 donation has been given to Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

Textile company Lows of Dundee handed over the cash as a way of “giving something back” to thank the charity for its life-saving work.

Murray Low, chief executive of Lows, said: “We all know of the tremendous work Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance does.

“It is an outstanding service, saving and supporting thousands of lives, and it relies on charitable giving to keep it in the air for the benefit of all.

“Living at Longforgan, we see the air ambulance helicopter flying in and out of Ninewells Hospital at Dundee on a regular basis and you just never know when you, a loved one, a colleague or a friend might need their help.”

Air ambulance relies 100% on donations

Mr Low runs the family business alongside his wife and each year they choose a charity to donate to.

“When we decided to donate to charity at the end of the financial year, we all agreed it should go to the air ambulance,” said Mr Low.

The SCAA director of fundraising, Nick Harvey, said: “We’re extremely grateful to the company and the Low family for thinking of SCAA during what has been a difficult time for many businesses.”

The air ambulance helicopter in action.
He added: “They can rest assured their generosity will help save lives and support our service as we respond to emergencies involving serious illness and injury all across Scotland, 12 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“SCAA can only fly with the support of the public and donations such as this ensure we are there when we’re needed most.”

