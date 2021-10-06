Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance: Life-saving service given £10,000 donation

An error occurred. Please try again.

A £10,000 donation has been given to Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

Textile company Lows of Dundee handed over the cash as a way of “giving something back” to thank the charity for its life-saving work.

Murray Low, chief executive of Lows, said: “We all know of the tremendous work Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance does.

“It is an outstanding service, saving and supporting thousands of lives, and it relies on charitable giving to keep it in the air for the benefit of all.

“Living at Longforgan, we see the air ambulance helicopter flying in and out of Ninewells Hospital at Dundee on a regular basis and you just never know when you, a loved one, a colleague or a friend might need their help.”

Air ambulance relies 100% on donations

Mr Low runs the family business alongside his wife and each year they choose a charity to donate to.

“When we decided to donate to charity at the end of the financial year, we all agreed it should go to the air ambulance,” said Mr Low.

The SCAA director of fundraising, Nick Harvey, said: “We’re extremely grateful to the company and the Low family for thinking of SCAA during what has been a difficult time for many businesses.”

He added: “They can rest assured their generosity will help save lives and support our service as we respond to emergencies involving serious illness and injury all across Scotland, 12 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“SCAA can only fly with the support of the public and donations such as this ensure we are there when we’re needed most.”