Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Transport

Roadworks on the A85 outside Perth postponed by one week

By Emma Duncan
October 6 2021, 2.52pm Updated: October 6 2021, 2.53pm
The A85 near Methven.

Roadworks planned for the A85 west of Methven, near Perth, have been delayed by one week due to poor weather.

The surface improvement project was due to start on Monday October 4 but now work will begin next Monday, October 11.

All work will take place between 7pm and 7am over 10 nights, running until the evening of Tuesday October 26 at 7am.

No works will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

A spokesperson for BEAR Scotland said the reason for the postponement was “forecast inclement weather”.

When the work begins, original traffic management plans will remain the same with a 10mph convoy system in operation during working hours.

It will be removed during the day but temporary traffic lights will remain in place for safety reasons.

To minimise disruption over the weekend, when no works are scheduled, it is hoped the temporary traffic lights can be removed.

All relevant stakeholders have been informed of the changes.

Work will ‘upgrade existing road surface’

The work is to cost £360,000 and improve 880 metres of carriageway.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s north west representative, said: “This £360,000 surfacing project on the A85 west of Methven will upgrade the existing road surface, greatly improving the quality and safety of this section of the route for road users.

“We’ve arranged for the convoy system to be in place over overnight to limit the impact felt by road users, however due to the nature of the works it is necessary to keep the temporary traffic lights in place during the day for safety.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance: Life-saving service given £10,000 donation

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier