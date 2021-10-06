Roadworks on the A85 outside Perth postponed by one week

An error occurred. Please try again.

Roadworks planned for the A85 west of Methven, near Perth, have been delayed by one week due to poor weather.

The surface improvement project was due to start on Monday October 4 but now work will begin next Monday, October 11.

All work will take place between 7pm and 7am over 10 nights, running until the evening of Tuesday October 26 at 7am.

No works will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

A spokesperson for BEAR Scotland said the reason for the postponement was “forecast inclement weather”.

When the work begins, original traffic management plans will remain the same with a 10mph convoy system in operation during working hours.

It will be removed during the day but temporary traffic lights will remain in place for safety reasons.

To minimise disruption over the weekend, when no works are scheduled, it is hoped the temporary traffic lights can be removed.

All relevant stakeholders have been informed of the changes.

Work will ‘upgrade existing road surface’

The work is to cost £360,000 and improve 880 metres of carriageway.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s north west representative, said: “This £360,000 surfacing project on the A85 west of Methven will upgrade the existing road surface, greatly improving the quality and safety of this section of the route for road users.

“We’ve arranged for the convoy system to be in place over overnight to limit the impact felt by road users, however due to the nature of the works it is necessary to keep the temporary traffic lights in place during the day for safety.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”