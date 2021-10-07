Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Firefighters tackle car blaze in Perth city centre

By Hannah Ballantyne
October 7 2021, 10.50am Updated: October 7 2021, 11.18am
Emergency services were called to Scott Street.

A busy Perth street was blocked on Thursday morning due to a car blaze.

Police and firefighters were called to Scott Street in the city centre and the road was closed just before 9am.

Emily Templeton, 22, a barista at Costa on the street, watched the drama unfold.

She said: “There was a bit of smoke coming from the hood of the car then there was a small flame and within five minutes the whole bonnet was up in flames.

“It was quite scary to watch.”

The burnt out car in Scott Street.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Two occupants of the car escaped unharmed and the road reopened at 9.20am.

A passerby said: “I just can’t believe it all happened so quickly.

“One minute there was a little smoke and then the next the whole car was up in flames.”

Another witness said: “It’s very scary that it can happen so fast, I’m just glad they are okay.”

It is understood the fire started due to a mechanical fault in the engine.

Firefighters were on the scene for 25 minutes.

Scott street was blocked for 25 minutes.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 8.50am on Thursday October 7 to reports of a car on fire at Scott Street, Perth.

“Operations control mobilised one appliance and firefighters extinguished the fire.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Emergency services were preparing to have the car towed on Thursday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a car on fire on Scott Street in Perth around 8.55am on Thursday October 7 2021.

“The fire is not being treated as suspicious and the road was re-opened at 9.20am.”

