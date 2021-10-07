Firefighters tackle car blaze in Perth city centre

An error occurred. Please try again.

A busy Perth street was blocked on Thursday morning due to a car blaze.

Police and firefighters were called to Scott Street in the city centre and the road was closed just before 9am.

Emily Templeton, 22, a barista at Costa on the street, watched the drama unfold.

She said: “There was a bit of smoke coming from the hood of the car then there was a small flame and within five minutes the whole bonnet was up in flames.

“It was quite scary to watch.”

Two occupants of the car escaped unharmed and the road reopened at 9.20am.

A passerby said: “I just can’t believe it all happened so quickly.

“One minute there was a little smoke and then the next the whole car was up in flames.”

Another witness said: “It’s very scary that it can happen so fast, I’m just glad they are okay.”

It is understood the fire started due to a mechanical fault in the engine.

Firefighters were on the scene for 25 minutes.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 8.50am on Thursday October 7 to reports of a car on fire at Scott Street, Perth.

“Operations control mobilised one appliance and firefighters extinguished the fire.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Emergency services were preparing to have the car towed on Thursday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a car on fire on Scott Street in Perth around 8.55am on Thursday October 7 2021.

“The fire is not being treated as suspicious and the road was re-opened at 9.20am.”