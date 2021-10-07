Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Crieff couple offered share of $17m in inheritance fraud letter

By Matteo Bell
October 7 2021, 12.53pm Updated: October 7 2021, 2.28pm
The pair received a scam letter

A Crieff woman is urging others to be alert to scammers after receiving a letter offering her a share of $17 million.

Andrea Burkus and husband Laszlo received the letter, which contains their surname, earlier this week.

It claims to be from someone called Wu Panke, who calls themselves a “global financial officer” based in Vancouver, Canada.

The letter – which resembles inheritance fraud scams that are often sent by email – says the couple share a surname with a client of theirs who died in 2002.

A scam letter encouraging the couple to contact a global financial officer to get a share of a deceased relative's fortune
The scam letter.

It goes on to offer the chance to join a “strategic plan” to receive a share of the deceased’s $17m fortune.

The letter also says: “I am willing to take a flight over to your country to meet with you so we can talk about my plan.

“Unfortunately, that is currently not a good option due to the need for humans to socially stay distant due to Covid-19.”

It includes a plea for the couple to keep the contents of the letter private, and instructs them to contact the writer via an email address.

‘The letter was full of contradictions’

The pair were immediately suspicious of the letter due to the unusual location of the return address – a sports bar in Canada – the strange writing style and an old postage date.

They are now warning others to be wary of similar attempts of fraud.

Andrea said: “First of all, the letter was full of contradictions.

“The date on the letter was March 2021 and yet the ‘lawyer’ stated he posted it a few days ago.

Laszlo and Andrea Burkus.
Laszlo and Andrea.

“My knowledge about inheritance law, that this imaginary deceased family member should leave his money on my husband’s mother as next of kin, and my husband being a very sceptical person also helped.

“We found it funny, but my advice to others would be, don’t fall into the trap.

“These scammers are always trying to use human greed.

“Always look for official signs – stamp, the language of the letter etc.

“Don’t answer, even if you want to play and waste the scammer’s time.”

What to do if you are targeted by fraudsters

According to Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime, if you receive such a letter or email you should:

  • Report it to Action Fraud.
  • End all further contact with the fraudsters.
  • Don’t send them any more money.
  • Don’t give them your bank details.
  • If you have already given the fraudsters your bank account details, alert your bank immediately.
  • If you receive any threats from the fraudsters once you have stopped co-operating with them, alert the police immediately.
  • Be aware that you’re now likely to be a target for other frauds. Fraudsters often share details about people they have successfully targeted or approached, using different identities to commit further frauds.
  • People who have already fallen victim to fraudsters are particularly vulnerable to the fraud recovery fraud. This is when fraudsters contact people who’ve already lost money through fraud and claim to be law enforcement officers or lawyers. They’ll advise the victim that they can help them recover their lost money – but request a fee.

