Crieff couple offered share of $17m in inheritance fraud letter

A Crieff woman is urging others to be alert to scammers after receiving a letter offering her a share of $17 million.

Andrea Burkus and husband Laszlo received the letter, which contains their surname, earlier this week.

It claims to be from someone called Wu Panke, who calls themselves a “global financial officer” based in Vancouver, Canada.

The letter – which resembles inheritance fraud scams that are often sent by email – says the couple share a surname with a client of theirs who died in 2002.

It goes on to offer the chance to join a “strategic plan” to receive a share of the deceased’s $17m fortune.

The letter also says: “I am willing to take a flight over to your country to meet with you so we can talk about my plan.

“Unfortunately, that is currently not a good option due to the need for humans to socially stay distant due to Covid-19.”

It includes a plea for the couple to keep the contents of the letter private, and instructs them to contact the writer via an email address.

‘The letter was full of contradictions’

The pair were immediately suspicious of the letter due to the unusual location of the return address – a sports bar in Canada – the strange writing style and an old postage date.

They are now warning others to be wary of similar attempts of fraud.

Andrea said: “First of all, the letter was full of contradictions.

“The date on the letter was March 2021 and yet the ‘lawyer’ stated he posted it a few days ago.

“My knowledge about inheritance law, that this imaginary deceased family member should leave his money on my husband’s mother as next of kin, and my husband being a very sceptical person also helped.

“We found it funny, but my advice to others would be, don’t fall into the trap.

“These scammers are always trying to use human greed.

“Always look for official signs – stamp, the language of the letter etc.

“Don’t answer, even if you want to play and waste the scammer’s time.”

What to do if you are targeted by fraudsters

According to Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime, if you receive such a letter or email you should: