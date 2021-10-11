Perth Leisure Pool re-opens following devastating storm damage

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Perth leisure centre has reopened after more than a year.

Perth Leisure Pool was struck by flooding and storm damage in August 2020 and has been closed since then.

Staff and customers at the Glasgow Road centre were delighted to see it open on Monday.

Paul Cromwell, chief executive of Live Active Leisure, said: “It is fantastic news that we’ve been able to reopen in time for the October holidays.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our contractors who have worked extremely hard in a difficult year to ensure the works remained on course.

“We’d also like to thank our team and our customers for their patience.

“We know Perth Leisure Pool is an important venue in the lives of our local community and we are both relieved and excited for the doors to open.”

🎉Welcome back to Perth Leisure Pool! To celebrate, families can swim for only £10! During the holidays we will have our famous AquaRun, floats and fun sessions, plus a Pool Disco on Saturday 16th from 16:00 – 18:00. Check our website for more details. We can't wait to see you! pic.twitter.com/CmEOfr0tmt — Live Active Leisure (@LiveActive_lal) October 11, 2021

All pools are now open, as well as the aquarun, gym and health suites.

Flumes remain closed but will open later this month.

To celebrate the reopening, Live Active Leisure is offering families of up to two adults and three juniors or seniors entry for £10.