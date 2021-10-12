Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Roadworks planned for A9 in Perthshire

By Hannah Ballantyne
October 12 2021, 11.42am Updated: October 12 2021, 11.45am
The A9 near Blackford.

Roadworks on the A9 at Blackford are due to start this week.

Resurfacing will begin on Wednesday, on the northbound carriageway between Blackford and Comelyburn.

Most of the work will be carried out overnight and is due to be complete by October 22, subject to weather conditions, but there will be no work over the weekend.

The £270,000 work will improve the surface of the A9 trunk road.

What can drivers expect?

A lane closure with a 10mph convoy system will be in place overnight.

The B8081 on-slip at Tullibardine Distillery will also be closed during working hours, with traffic being diverted up the B8081 to the nearby on-slip at Highland Spring.

All traffic management will be removed during the day.

Traffic will be diverted at the Highland Spring site.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s north east unit representative, said: “This £270,000 surfacing project on the A9 near Blackford will upgrade the existing road surface, greatly improving the quality and safety of this section of the route for road users.

“We’ve arranged for the convoy system to be in place over overnight to limit the impact felt by road users, however our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out.”

More roadworks on the A9, between Broxden and Inveralmond in Perth, are due to start on Friday.

Travel information is available at www.trafficscotland.org or on Twitter @trafficscotland

