Roadworks planned for A9 in Perthshire

Roadworks on the A9 at Blackford are due to start this week.

Resurfacing will begin on Wednesday, on the northbound carriageway between Blackford and Comelyburn.

Most of the work will be carried out overnight and is due to be complete by October 22, subject to weather conditions, but there will be no work over the weekend.

The £270,000 work will improve the surface of the A9 trunk road.

What can drivers expect?

A lane closure with a 10mph convoy system will be in place overnight.

The B8081 on-slip at Tullibardine Distillery will also be closed during working hours, with traffic being diverted up the B8081 to the nearby on-slip at Highland Spring.

All traffic management will be removed during the day.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s north east unit representative, said: “This £270,000 surfacing project on the A9 near Blackford will upgrade the existing road surface, greatly improving the quality and safety of this section of the route for road users.

“We’ve arranged for the convoy system to be in place over overnight to limit the impact felt by road users, however our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out.”

More roadworks on the A9, between Broxden and Inveralmond in Perth, are due to start on Friday.

Travel information is available at www.trafficscotland.org or on Twitter @trafficscotland