Car crashed into cow in early-morning A90 smash

By Katy Scott
October 12 2021, 12.12pm Updated: October 12 2021, 12.12pm
The collision happened on the A90 between Perth and Glendoick.

Police were called to the A90 in Perthshire during the early hours of Tuesday morning after a car collided with a cow.

Emergency services attended the scene at around 4am and the road was closed in the direction of Perth for more than an hour.

The car crashed into the cow on the westbound carriageway near St Madoes.

The road was closed while both the vehicle and cow were recovered and reopened just after 5.30am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4am on Tuesday October 12, police were called to a road crash involving a car and a cow on the A90 westbound between Glendoick and Perth.

“Emergency services attended and the carriageway was closed while the car and cow were recovered, and has since been reopened.”

Roadworks planned for A9 in Perthshire

