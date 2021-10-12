Covid: Around 40 prisoners self-isolating at Perth Prison as a ‘precautionary measure’

An error occurred. Please try again.

A number of inmates are self-isolating at Perth Prison due to an outbreak of Covid.

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) confirmed seven inmates at the Edinburgh Road prison currently have coronavirus.

Around 40 inmates are self-isolating as a “precautionary measure”.

Official figures showed there were 866 individuals self-isolating across the Scottish prison estate on Tuesday.

Most were contacts of affected people, with 187 confirmed cases.

It is understood that no whole section of the Perth prison is currently isolating.

July outbreak

In July, all inmates were self isolating at the HMP Perth as almost 100 prisoners were confirmed to have coronavirus.

The outbreak meant inmates did not have access to courts or agents visits, family visits or the gymnasium in order to reduce the spread of the virus across the prison.

A spokesperson for the SPS said: “There’s seven positive cases and about 40 self isolating [at HMP Perth] as a precautionary measure as they’re in the same ‘bubble area’.

“Even if you’ve only got two or three cases, if you’ve got people living in the same ‘bubble’ they get isolated as a precaution so it doesn’t spread any further.

“We’ve always done that and we do it in all the establishments not just Perth.”