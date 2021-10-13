Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gem of a find: Beguiling Perth emerald hidden in drawer sells for almost £5,000 at auction

By Anita Diouri
October 13 2021, 6.15pm
Nick Burns of Lindsay Burns & Co Auctioneers, Perth. Picture: Kim Cessford.

An emerald bead hidden in the drawer of a dressing table mirror has sold for £4,800 at auction in Perth.

The Perthshire seller put the dressing table up for auction but did not actually realise he even had the stunning green jewel.

The Emerald bead that sold for thousands of pounds.

It was only when auctioneer Nick Burns, of Lindsay Burns & Co. Auctioneers, did his usual checks that it was discovered.

A fifteen minute “battle” for the bead saw the price soar when it went under the hammer.

And it left the delighted seller – who wants to remain anonymous – thousands of pounds richer.

Found in a drawer

Estimated at approximately 25ct, the unexpected find provided an “excellent” result for the seller and attracted significant interest from bidders.

Meanwhile, the dressing table mirror – an early 20th century Queen Anne revival style piece – sold for just £120.

The dressing table mirror in which the emerald was found.

Mr Burns said: “The jewellery in the sale was very well viewed and provided many of the bestselling lots.

“The surprise jewel of the auction was an emerald bead which was found in a drawer of a dressing table mirror when consigned by a local gentleman.

“Although it may have been lying hidden for some time its origins were likely several centuries ago in Mughal, India.

“The rich colour, large size and exotic mystique clearly beguiled the buyers.

“It sold after a fifteen-minute battle between two determined telephone bidders for £4,800.”

Hidden treasure

The surprise find left both Mr Burns and the seller delighted with the result.

“It doesn’t happen often, but from time to time it does,” Mr Burns added.

Nick Burns.

“There have been times we have found gold sovereigns down the side of sofas and they have made their price.

“So, happy all round for the seller and for us for finding it.”

Normandy veteran

This is the latest in a series of success stories for the Perth city centre auctioneers.

In July, a Fife Normandy veteran’s possessions sold for 30 times their original guide price after attracting international interest.

Jock Mathieson Normandy Auction
Nick Burns with the war medals of Jock Mathieson.

Items belonging to Royal Marine Jock Mathieson, of Cardenden, went for more than £9,000.

The collection of medals and other militaria had carried just a £300 to £500 estimate.

It was among hundreds of lots going under the hammer, with bids coming in from across the UK and the Netherlands.

