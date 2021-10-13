Gem of a find: Beguiling Perth emerald hidden in drawer sells for almost £5,000 at auction

An error occurred. Please try again.

An emerald bead hidden in the drawer of a dressing table mirror has sold for £4,800 at auction in Perth.

The Perthshire seller put the dressing table up for auction but did not actually realise he even had the stunning green jewel.

It was only when auctioneer Nick Burns, of Lindsay Burns & Co. Auctioneers, did his usual checks that it was discovered.

A fifteen minute “battle” for the bead saw the price soar when it went under the hammer.

And it left the delighted seller – who wants to remain anonymous – thousands of pounds richer.

Found in a drawer

Estimated at approximately 25ct, the unexpected find provided an “excellent” result for the seller and attracted significant interest from bidders.

Meanwhile, the dressing table mirror – an early 20th century Queen Anne revival style piece – sold for just £120.

Mr Burns said: “The jewellery in the sale was very well viewed and provided many of the bestselling lots.

“The surprise jewel of the auction was an emerald bead which was found in a drawer of a dressing table mirror when consigned by a local gentleman.

“Although it may have been lying hidden for some time its origins were likely several centuries ago in Mughal, India.

“The rich colour, large size and exotic mystique clearly beguiled the buyers.

“It sold after a fifteen-minute battle between two determined telephone bidders for £4,800.”

Hidden treasure

The surprise find left both Mr Burns and the seller delighted with the result.

“It doesn’t happen often, but from time to time it does,” Mr Burns added.

“There have been times we have found gold sovereigns down the side of sofas and they have made their price.

“So, happy all round for the seller and for us for finding it.”

Normandy veteran

This is the latest in a series of success stories for the Perth city centre auctioneers.

In July, a Fife Normandy veteran’s possessions sold for 30 times their original guide price after attracting international interest.

Items belonging to Royal Marine Jock Mathieson, of Cardenden, went for more than £9,000.

The collection of medals and other militaria had carried just a £300 to £500 estimate.

It was among hundreds of lots going under the hammer, with bids coming in from across the UK and the Netherlands.