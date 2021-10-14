Dundee community welcomes landmark Swallow Roundabout deal after years of safety concerns

An error occurred. Please try again.

A deal has been agreed in a long-running row over a so-called “ransom strip” of land near Dundee’s Western Gateway.

There have been repeated calls for safety upgrades to the Swallow Roundabout at the edge of the city.

However, a privately-owned strip of land nearby has held back proceedings.

Now, developer Springfield Properties has confirmed it will buy the land and complete the work on the roundabout.

It will also allow them to build more homes in the Western Gateway.

The deal represents a pivotal stage for the junction after years of locals calling for the improvements.

The upgrades will include the installation of traffic lights, better pedestrian access and increasing the number of lanes.

Works are due to start in the new year and will be completed by the end of 2022.

This is potentially dangerous on foot due to the lack of pedestrian crossings and footpaths.

The improvements were on hold due to a lack of clarity over land ownership near the junction.

The deal was mooted in the summer and has now been confirmed.

Upgrades deal

This new agreement will also unlock land and allow the developers to build more homes in the Western Gateway community.

The news of even more housing developments comes just months after parents in the area fought for a new primary school deal, as they currently have to travel five miles to Ardler Primary School.

The council has not guaranteed a timeframe, but they hope to complete the £16 million school by the end of 2025.

Bill Batchelor, chairman of the Western Gateway community council, welcomed the news on Thursday.

He said: “We’re happy that this is finally going ahead.

“These works have been delayed for some time — at least two and half years.

“We’re really happy it’s getting done, as the residents here have been essentially landlocked in the estate.

“Even when driving, it’s a nuisance getting out of there in morning.

“You end up waiting at the roundabout for 10 minutes in queues of 10, 15, 20 cars as there are lots coming in from Perth.”

He said: “There isn’t a pavement that continues on to the junction, so pedestrians have to walk on road.

“So as you can imagine, crossing the A90 at peak times is a bit scary for pedestrians.

“There is an underpass but it takes an additional 15 minutes and often people just want to get across, so it’s a much needed safety measure.

“So this new deal is great for the community.”

‘More infrastructure for community’

Bill added: “I have no issue with the construction of further houses as that was always the plan.

“The community is growing and we have no issue with that, as long as the much-needed infrastructure is provided.

“The construction of a primary school is imminent as we are just waiting on the government releasing funds.”

Dundee City Council agreed to construct the school as long as it was part-funded by the Scottish Government.

“The council are aware of the lack of infrastructure in the area,” said Bill.

“It’s estimated that there will be around 200 to 300 primary school age kids living in the area by then.

“So it’s essential that the infrastructure grows with the community.”

No new school yet

Dykes of Gray is one of Springfield’s village developments and is located to the west of Dundee.

More than 600 people already live in the area, which also features a convenience store and a number of play parks.

When complete, the village will also include a nursery, a café and potentially a community centre.

Innes Smith, chief executive officer of Springfield Properties, said: “This deal represents months of complex work and liaison with several stakeholders and we are pleased that we have managed to reach this stage to deliver the upgrades to the roundabout.

“There has always been a steadfast commitment to delivering the upgrades to the junction, for the benefit of those living within Dykes of Gray and the wider community.

‘Importance of good connections’

“Dykes of Gray is already a popular place to live and the amenities that the village offers itself adds to its appeal.

“We have always understood the importance of good connections to the wider transport network and the thriving city itself and are now looking forward to getting on-site to implement these improvements.”