9,000 square metre giant Glenshee hand installed as part of efforts to boost east Perthshire tourism

By Anita Diouri
October 15 2021, 6.00pm
Perthshire visual artist Martin McGuinness. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

A 9,000 square metre giant hand is wowing walkers heading into the Perthshire hills.

Titled The Awakening, the spectacular public art installation has been created at Spittal of Glenshee.

It is to remain in place for 10 weeks, coinciding with the upcoming COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Stretching across part of Coire Lairige, The Awakening’s installation is part of a new campaign to attract visitors to the Blairgowrie and East Perthshire area this autumn.

The Awakening.

The Cateran Ecomuseum, Blairgowrie and East Perthshire Tourist Association (BEPTA) and Dundee-based Outside Media Group worked alongside the east Perthshire community to kick off the campaign following £11,280 of funding from VisitScotland.

And organisers hope to shine a light on the area’s numerous attractions in a bid to boost local businesses.

‘Authentic and memorable experience’

The Awakening is the work of Perthshire-based artist Martin McGuinness and long-term collaborator Fraser Gray.

It is located on the Dalmunzie Estate side of the Cateran Trail, just off the scenic A93 Snow Road and within the Cairngorms National Park.

Martin’s previous work includes a portrait of Hamish Henderson. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Co-founder of the Cateran Ecomuseum Clare Cooper said: “The Awakening is a unique, one-off installation.

“It is one of a number of initiatives taking place this year as part of our Museum of Rapid Transition programme.”

Those include From Deep Time to Our Time. It showcases the area’s constantly changing geological, climate and human story.

“Engaging people with their heritage has huge potential to help people build more regenerative and resilient lifestyles and mobilise climate action,” said Clare.

“And while The Awakening is in place on the hillside, we will be organising a number of events aimed at attracting both visitors and local people to the area.

“We are very grateful to VisitScotland and to BEPTA for supporting us in our efforts to do that.”

Fraser says it was a “privilege” to work in the “beautiful” location.

“We hope it creates a sense of wonder,” he said. “It’s not something you would expect to see in the landscape.”

‘Catalyst’ for increased tourism

Meanwhile, BEPTA believes The Awakening will be a driving force in attracting more visitors to the area.

They hope it will boost local businesses in their pandemic recovery.

Chairman Murray Scott said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received this funding from VisitScotland and to be working with the wonderful Cateran Ecomuseum on this.

“Blairgowrie and East Perthshire has a strong cultural and creative offering.

“The Awakening will be a catalyst for highlighting the wider visitor proposition to a new audience post-Covid-19.”

He praised Cateran Ecomuseum for developing walking and cycling routes within the area.

“Building on the appetite for staycations and rediscovering Scotland, we’re aiming to encourage people who live within two-to-three hours travel time of Blairgowrie and East Perthshire to visit the area,” said Murray.

“Tourism is one of the driving forces of a sustainable rural economy and this area has something for everyone.

“We have a fantastic range of independent shops, cafes, restaurants, attractions, accommodation and activity providers and host a variety of events throughout the year.”

VisitScotland regional leadership director Caroline Warburton said: “It is exciting to see this campaign come to fruition, providing inspiration for people to visit East Perthshire this autumn.”

