FIRST LOOK: Ninewells Hospital’s baby unit unveils multi-million pound facelift

Ninewells Hospital’s neonatal team has helped thousands of babies and families over the years. And they’re delighted with their latest delivery!

The new department, previously known as SCBU and NICU, is now called the Neonatal Unit.

The total cost of the revamp – the first since 1999 – is around £7 million.

Senior Nurse Alison Wright says the new name reflects the transitional care part of the service, when babies who have been unwell are almost ready to be discharged home.

She and the team decanted to a temporary ward in June 2019 while the extensive refurb was carried out. Though their highly specialist services continued throughout.

Alison explains: “The majority of babies are newborn when admitted.

“There are many reasons but commonly it’s babies who are premature, very small or needing some respiratory support or monitoring after delivery.

“Very preterm babies usually have the longest length of stay. Some babies are with us over six months while others are here less than 24 hours.”

What has changed?

The spaces in the refurbished unit are bigger. There are bespoke screens, allowing more privacy for families.

But the most striking difference is the environment.

It’s designed in muted colours of gentle heathers, soft greens and baby blues – with artwork and lightboxes reflecting the flora and fauna of Tayside’s rivers.

Alison continues: “We are all absolutely delighted with the new unit. It is stunning and I’m proud of what we achieved – working closely with parents and staff throughout.

“It is difficult to pick one thing that’s best.

“The facilities for parents are lovely and the addition of quiet rooms gives parents somewhere to go to for time out if they need to. And it’s a lovely place to work.”

New unit in numbers

3 nurseries in the unit – Tay, Earn and Esk

21 cots

60 full-time equivalent nurses

7 Advanced Neonatal Nurse Practitioners

Around 500 admissions per year

Alison continues: “Neonatal nursing, like many other nursing roles, can be hard a times, but it is a very rewarding job.

“I love to walk into the nursery and see every baby out with their parents for skin-to-skin cuddles.

“I love seeing parents growing in confidence and it is wonderful when families go home together.”

Mum Cody Nicholson from Perth, whose daughter Zara was born at 28 weeks weighing a tiny (680grms) 1lbs 8ozs, praised the care of the staff in the Neonatal Unit.

Cody explains: “I was really very worried when my baby was born so early but everyone here has been so kind and supportive.

“The care Zara has received has been amazing and the unit is lovely, the whole environment is very calming.

“It has been a real rollercoaster over these last few weeks. But the nurses really have kept me and my partner Dylan going.

“Zara has been gaining weight and is slowly getting there.

“She now weighs just over 5lbs, and we are hoping in a couple of weeks we might be able to take her home.”