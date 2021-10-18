Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
FIRST LOOK: Ninewells Hospital’s baby unit unveils multi-million pound facelift

By Dawn Donaghey
October 18 2021, 7.33am
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0031447 G Jennings pics , a tour of the refurbished Neonatal Unit in Ninewells Hospital ,Cody Nicholson from Perth with her 12 week old baby " Zara", wednesday 13th october.

Ninewells Hospital’s neonatal team has helped thousands of babies and families over the years. And they’re delighted with their latest delivery!

The new department, previously known as SCBU and NICU, is now called the Neonatal Unit.

The total cost of the revamp – the first since 1999 – is around £7 million.

Senior Nurse Alison Wright says the new name reflects the transitional care part of the service, when babies who have been unwell are almost ready to be discharged home.

She and the team decanted to a temporary ward in June 2019 while the extensive refurb was carried out. Though their highly specialist services continued throughout.

Senior Nurse Alison Wright gives a warm welcome at the refurbished Neonatal Unit. Pictures by Gareth Jennings.

Alison explains: “The majority of babies are newborn when admitted.

“There are many reasons but commonly it’s babies who are premature, very small or needing some respiratory support or monitoring after delivery.

“Very preterm babies usually have the longest length of stay. Some babies are with us over six months while others are here less than 24 hours.”

What has changed?

The spaces in the refurbished unit are bigger. There are bespoke screens, allowing more privacy for families.

But the most striking difference is the environment.

It’s designed in muted colours of gentle heathers, soft greens and baby blues – with artwork and lightboxes reflecting the flora and fauna of Tayside’s rivers.

Beautiful new artwork in the corridors.

Alison continues: “We are all absolutely delighted with the new unit. It is stunning and I’m proud of what we achieved – working closely with parents and staff throughout.

“It is difficult to pick one thing that’s best.

“The facilities for parents are lovely and the addition of quiet rooms gives parents somewhere to go to for time out if they need to. And it’s a lovely place to work.”

The Tay Suite.

New unit in numbers

  •  3 nurseries in the unit – Tay, Earn and Esk
  • 21 cots
  • 60 full-time equivalent nurses
  • 7 Advanced Neonatal Nurse Practitioners
  • Around 500 admissions per year
Quiet Room 2.

Alison continues: “Neonatal nursing, like many other nursing roles, can be hard a times, but it is a very rewarding job.

“I love to walk into the nursery and see every baby out with their parents for skin-to-skin cuddles.

“I love seeing parents growing in confidence and it is wonderful when families go home together.”

New screens in one of the units.
Lillian Mattinson on reception.
Artwork in the corridors reflects Tayside’s rivers and nature.
A general view of one of the areas.
The parent lounge.

Mum Cody Nicholson from Perth, whose daughter Zara was born at 28 weeks weighing a tiny (680grms) 1lbs 8ozs, praised the care of the staff in the Neonatal Unit.

Cody explains: “I was really very worried when my baby was born so early but everyone here has been so kind and supportive.

“The care Zara has received has been amazing and the unit is lovely, the whole environment is very calming.

Mum Cody with Zara.

“It has been a real rollercoaster over these last few weeks. But the nurses really have kept me and my partner Dylan going.

“Zara has been gaining weight and is slowly getting there.

“She now weighs just over 5lbs, and we are hoping in a couple of weeks we might be able to take her home.”

The Earn Suite.

