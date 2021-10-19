Foodbanks during Covid: 89% rise in children supported in Perth with worse to come in winter

An error occurred. Please try again.

Perth Foodbank has revealed a shock 89% rise in the number of children in need of support in the last year.

The service fed 489 youngsters between June and September this year, compared to 259 children in the same three months in 2020.

And the number of adults in need of support also increased by 11%, from 845 in the same period in 2020 to 939 in 2021.

The amount of children receiving food was already on the rise even before Covid hit.

And support services fear the issue will continue to worsen as families are hit with a double whammy of Universal Credit cuts and food and energy price hikes.

Marjorie Clark of Perth Foodbank said: “We are now feeding more children than we have fed before.

“We are also expecting an increase in the number of users with the Universal Credit cuts.”

Perth Foodbank

The rise in demand for food parcels at Perth Foodbank was not immediate when the pandemic began as other community projects opened and shared the load.

But more people came forward as time went on.

And some 1,428 people were supported between June 1 and September 8 – a 30% increase from 2020.

Marjorie said: “We have a lot of families coming in and a lot of single people as well.

“We still have some people for whom using a foodbank is a stigma. But we try not to be judgemental – we will try to help them as much as possible.

“Because who knows what their situation is?”

1,000% increase

Soaring demand has also been noted in Kinross.

Foodbank and support hub Broke Not Broken saw a 1,000% rise in people supported when the pandemic struck.

The organisation distributed 320 food parcels in May 2020 alone, compared to just 32 the previous May.

And they said thousands of the recipients were children.

How have community initiatives helped?

While foodbanks are throwing families a lifeline, a number of other community initiatives have also sprung up to provide necessities.

And they too are seeing a rise in demand.

The South Perth Community Food Share was set up by Lib Dem councillor Liz Barrett in July last year.

With support from Letham4All, the Perth City South representative wanted to help local people while also saving food from landfill.

Based at Moncrieffe Community Hall, the food share also provides supplies such as sanitary products and information on local support networks.

Mrs Barrett said: “Over the last few weeks we’ve noticed an increase in the number of customers per session, which we think is down to the ending of furlough and the savage cutting of Universal Credit.

“This is hitting families and those both in and out of work.

“We have regulars who are desperately looking for work, as well as those with young families, retired people who just want to help tackle the climate emergency, and folk coming in for a chat or seeking help with a problem.”

Half a ton of food a week

Meanwhile, Perth City Centre councillor Peter Barrett has helped operate Give or Take boxes in Muirton and North Muirton since before lockdown.

The boxes are a network of nine community food larders where locals can donate food to help their neighbours, and take food when in need.

Mr Barrett said: “The boxes can shift a lot of food quickly – we put out about half a ton a week.

“They are about stopping local people going hungry and making food available without referral processes.

Mr Barrett also believes the challenges of winter could see more families reaching out for support.

“Low income families and individuals will struggle,” he said. “It is shocking that local people are faced with a choice of ‘eat or heat’.”

Donations and support from the public

As well as an increase in demand, foodbanks have coped with the added pressure of Covid regulations.

The Perth one is now only open three days a week rather than five and has to serve people at the door.

It also lost a number of volunteers during lockdown, although others have now joined.

But the people of Perth and Kinross are stepping forward to help.

“People are very generous in providing us with money,” said Marjorie.

“Having the money means we can go and buy stuff we need.

“We appreciate it when folk phone up and ask what we need.

“We have been well supported.”