Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Obituary: Kinross-shire’s Agnes ‘Granny’ Smith dies aged 103

By Lindsay Bruce
October 19 2021, 5.30pm Updated: October 19 2021, 5.41pm
Agnes Smith on her 99th birthday.

She lived in Kinross-shire for 103 years, went 72 years between hospital appointments and at 96-and-a-half took her first selfie.

Now this week the family of Agnes Smith – who worshipped in the same church for more than a century – have paid tribute to the woman whose long life she attributed to putting others before herself.

Agnes Smith with her husband Tom and three children.

“My mum was born the year Spanish Flu hit, survived a depression, a polio epidemic, the Second World War and even a global Covid pandemic.

“And she did it all without losing a sense of humour or the ability to put other people first,” said her son, Sandy Smith.

Kinross-shire for more than a century

Agnes Smith was born at 138 high street Kinross on April 14, 1918.

The daughter of George Moffat and Isabella (nee Stuart) she was baptised in St Paul’s Episcopal Church, Kinross – where she remained a member for more than 100 years.

It was the same church her grandfather had founded.

Shown from left is Agnes, Sandy, his daughter Amanda and Agnes’ cousin Annie.

She was the only child of her father – whose profession was recorded as chauffeur, and her former shoemaker mum.

But thanks to her mother being the youngest of 13 children she had plenty of cousins.

Always looking after others

Agnes was brought up on Kinross High street, where she lived until she married.

She attended Kinross Primary School and then the junior secondary.

After school she became a nanny before working in a baker’s shop.

In Cypress visiting daughter Leis and her husband Jim who was stationed there with the RAF, is Agnes (far right), with Tom to her left and Jim’s parents.

In 1942 Agnes married Tom Smith from Milnathort.

Having ‘promenaded’ between towns and attending dances, the couple tied the knot in the manse of the United Free Church.

They moved to Milnathort where he ran his W and T Smith plumbing and heating engineering business.

Granny Smith

Agnes was known for her hospitality and ability to make anyone feel welcome.

The couple’s three children Sandy, Leise and Isobel recall their mother having an open door policy.

And when Tom sadly passed away in 1974 Agnes had nursed him through illness then began a new chapter in her life as a landlady, helping the village bank manager by providing accommodation for single men employed but moving into the area.

Agnes surrounded by her Canadian grandchildren, Daughter Leise and husband Jim during her visit to North America.

“She earned the name Mum Smith with mine and my sisters’ friends and then when we had children and they grew up she became known around the area as Granny Smith.

“Several of those she looked after as children, or when she was a landlady came to her funeral and they regularly visited her in the nursing home,” said Sandy.

Home and Away

Both Tom and Agnes loved to travel when they could.

While the children were still young they drove to the continent as Tom had been commissioned to take photos of the graves of those killed in conflict.

With only a military map for guidance the family drove their Hillman to Europe.

Agnes pictured with daughter Isobel who married in Australia but recreated the big day back in Scotland.

After Tom’s death Agnes also travelled to Canada.

He daughter had recently emigrated and had become ill and Agnes spent months with her family offering support.

And for her 70th birthday she travelled to see her other daughter and her family in Australia, on her own.

Scottish Children’s League of Pity

Agnes’ concern for others was further shown in the work she did with the RSPCC – then called the League of Pity.

Both she and her friend were on the leadership committee staging concerts and winter balls in Kinross’ Bridgend Hotel.

Being a member of the league came with a pledge.

For her 70th birthday Agnes visited Australia where she is pictured with her grandchildren Michael, left and Alison.

Members – like Agnes – would have undertaken to do all they could ‘to help suffering children and make them happy.’

But the charity’s patron – Princess Margaret – took note of their hard work and the pair were invited to Edinburgh to receive an award for their charity work.

Laughter and dancing

Until her 99th birthday Agnes lived on her own in a Kinross flat, having moved from Milnathort following Tom’s death.

Until a fairly recent hospital appointment after a fall, her previous last visit was on the birth of her youngest child some 72 years earlier.

Happy 100th! Agnes shown with her birthday balloon for her big birthday.

She remained a lover of Scottish Country dancing, having competed in her younger years at Perth’s festivals.

But mobility issues meant she moved to Ashley House Care Home for her final few years.

“It was my birthday in July,” said Sandy.

“Visiting my mother now in her 104th year I asked, ‘do you know what day it is?’.

“‘Of course I do,’ she replied. ‘I was there!’

“And that’s the kind of sharp wit and humour she had until the very end.”

Happy memories

Agnes was very proud of her seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and her great, great grandson born in November last year.

Getting to finally meet him and to stage a five generations photo was the highlight of her year following a difficult time during lockdown.

Five generations of Agnes’ family captured here with the birth of baby Hunter bringing her joy after lockdown.

The family now take comfort in memories of her 90th and 100th birthday parties where family from all over the world reunited and she proudly showed off her card from the Queen.

Never losing her spirit she even learned to take selfies when she was 96.

First selfie age 96, of Agnes Smith.

Sandy added: “My mother was a remarkable woman, whose faith and generosity shaped her life and the lives of everyone around her.

“She was funny, kind and compassionate.

“What was the secret to her long life?

“Putting others above herself. If ever anyone was down she would say ‘go and do something for someone else.”

You can read the family’s announcement here. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Obituaries team

More from The Courier