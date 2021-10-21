Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pegasus Vaulting Group: Perthshire team rides to Scottish and British success

By Anita Diouri
October 21 2021, 7.30am
Pegasus Vaulting Group.

A Perthshire vaulting team has ridden to great success this last season, winning both the British and Scottish championships.

Pegasus Vaulting Group from Killiecrankie won a plethora of rosettes and trophies at both Oatridge College near Edinburgh in September and in Beverley in Yorkshire earlier this month.

Pegasus Vaulting Group
Pegasus Vaulting Group.

The small group retained its 2019 British Championship glory this year after events were cancelled last year.

And membership has continued to grow, with organisers having to increase the number of sessions as a result.

‘From strength to strength’

Despite the challenges posed by Covid, the 34-strong team worked hard to practice where possible.

Club secretary Anne-Marie Blair said: “This small most northerly vaulting group continue to go from strength to strength despite what the world has thrown at them this last two years.

Pegasus Vaulting Group
Pegasus Vaulting Group.

“After finishing the 2019 season as British Champions with their One Star Squad, competing came to halt due to the pandemic.

“This hardy bunch continued training when allowed under guidelines and online competitions sprung up.

“Having lost three team members after the 2019 season it was time for the team to regroup and pull together to continue their success, and they did just that under the guidance of their head coach Kirsty Campbell.

“It was fantastic.”

What’s next for the team?

Having taken on the British and Scottish Championships, the team has its sights set on international success.

Having registered as a Scottish charity, the club is now looking for sponsors to help jet off abroad.

They are hardy people, training in the cold weather and dark nights.”

Anne-Marie Blair.

Anne-Marie added: “We are hoping to get the team over to Holland or Belgium.

“But it depends on the fundraising. The cost of taking the horses across is quite high.”

Pegasus Vaulting Group
Pegasus Vaulting Group.

She added: “They are an amazing group of people.

“They are hardy people, training in the cold weather and dark nights.”

What is vaulting?

Also known as gymnastics on horseback, vaulting is a growing sport and often takes place with music in the background.

There are around 12 vaulting clubs in Scotland, with more across the UK.

It was first introduced to Britain in the 1980s.

