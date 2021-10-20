Perth Christmas festivities to begin next month with jam-packed calendar of events

An error occurred. Please try again.

Festive items are slowly starting to fill the shop shelves and while snow is not yet falling, Christmas officially begins in Perth next month.

Perth and Kinross Council has confirmed that from November 19, the festive season will begin in the city with a jam-packed calendar of family-oriented events.

However, there will be no official Christmas light switch-on this year meaning a second year-in-a-row without such an event.

All of the events being put on will be free to attend.

What will be happening?

Santa’s Grotto, Christmas ghost tours and performances from bands and dancers are among the activities on offer. Those from Adventure Circus will, as well as performing, will be offering circus skills workshops.

On November 20 and 21, Perth will be glistening with ice sculptures with the Perth lantern and nativity parade making its way through the streets a week later.

Also on November 27, people are being asked to “turn up ready to dance” at silent discos which are to be held in the former St Paul’s Church.

The popular 5km Santa Run will return to the city centre on December 4 with a Christmas wreath making at 2 High Street taking place the following weekend (December 11).

On November 27 and December 4 and 11, Alba Falconry will be putting on a bird of prey display.

In addition to the events, there is to also be markets in Crieff, Pitlochry and Kinross as well as the Christmas Wonderland at Perth Riverside, lighting up the Norie Miller Walk from December 2.

Tickets for the Norie Miller Walk, which is not run by the council, must be purchased online and can be bought until the event closes on December 23. Tickets cannot be bought at the event itself. More information is available online.

We hope to bring people back to the city to enjoy the build up to Christmas and support the wonderful local businesses based in and around the city centre

Murray Lyle, Perth and Kinross Council leader, said: “We are pleased to be able to offer a programme of events and bring a Christmas celebration to the city for 2021.

“While there will be no big Christmas light switch on event this year again; we hope to bring people back to the city to enjoy the build up to Christmas and support the wonderful local businesses based in and around the city centre.

“The team have pulled together a diverse and exciting range of family-oriented events that we hope will appeal to everyone and help kick off the festive season.

“This year’s offering has been kept smaller than in previous years to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone. Our first priority, is to maintain the high quality programme everyone associates with our normal Christmas Light switch on.

“We have a wide variety of events to help everyone get into the Christmas spirit and I look forward to events starting next month.”

The full calendar of events can be found on the Perth City Centre website.