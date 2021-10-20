Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth Christmas festivities to begin next month with jam-packed calendar of events

By Emma Duncan
October 20 2021, 6.05pm Updated: October 20 2021, 6.18pm
Perth's 2019 Christmas lights extravaganza

Festive items are slowly starting to fill the shop shelves and while snow is not yet falling, Christmas officially begins in Perth next month.

Perth and Kinross Council has confirmed that from November 19, the festive season will begin in the city with a jam-packed calendar of family-oriented events.

However, there will be no official Christmas light switch-on this year meaning a second year-in-a-row without such an event.

All of the events being put on will be free to attend.

What will be happening?

Santa’s Grotto, Christmas ghost tours and performances from bands and dancers  are among the activities on offer. Those from Adventure Circus will, as well as performing, will be offering circus skills workshops.

On November 20 and 21, Perth will be glistening with ice sculptures with the Perth lantern and nativity parade making its way through the streets a week later.

Also on November 27, people are being asked to “turn up ready to dance” at silent discos which are to be held in the former St Paul’s Church.

Celebrations in 2019 in Perth

The popular 5km Santa Run will return to the city centre on December 4 with a Christmas wreath making at 2 High Street taking place the following weekend (December 11).

On November 27 and December 4 and 11, Alba Falconry will be putting on a bird of prey display.

In addition to the events, there is to also be markets in Crieff, Pitlochry and Kinross as well as the Christmas Wonderland at Perth Riverside, lighting up the Norie Miller Walk from December 2.

A jam packed schedule of events is planned for Perth this Christmas

Tickets for the Norie Miller Walk, which is not run by the council, must be purchased online and can be bought until the event closes on December 23. Tickets cannot be bought at the event itself. More information is available online.

We hope to bring people back to the city to enjoy the build up to Christmas and support the wonderful local businesses based in and around the city centre

Murray Lyle, Perth and Kinross Council leader, said: “We are pleased to be able to offer a programme of events and bring a Christmas celebration to the city for 2021.

“While there will be no big Christmas light switch on event this year again; we hope to bring people back to the city to enjoy the build up to Christmas and support the wonderful local businesses based in and around the city centre.

“The team have pulled together a diverse and exciting range of family-oriented events that we hope will appeal to everyone and help kick off the festive season.

Crowds gathered for the Perth Christmas Lights switch-on in 2018

“This year’s offering has been kept smaller than in previous years to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone. Our first priority, is to maintain the high quality programme everyone associates with our normal Christmas Light switch on.

“We have a wide variety of events to help everyone get into the Christmas spirit and I look forward to events starting next month.”

The full calendar of events can be found on the Perth City Centre website.

