Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Strike averted as Stagecoach agree pay deal with Tayside and Fife bus workers

By Alasdair Clark
October 21 2021, 10.09am Updated: October 21 2021, 11.38am
Strike action by Tayside and Fife Stagecoach staff has been averted.

Potential strike action threatened by Stagecoach bus workers in Tayside and Fife has been averted after the firm agreed a new pay deal with staff.

Stagecoach staff across Tayside and Fife previously rejected a pay offer from the public transport operator, with members of trade union Unite voting to support strike action.

But Unite says after a “significantly improved” offer from the company the threat of a walk-out has been averted.

Workers involved include drivers as well as engineering staff, administrative workers, and cleaners.

Stagecoach staff accept ‘significantly improved’ pay offer

Dougie Maguire, Unite regional co-ordinator, said: “Unite members in Stagecoach East Scotland have accepted a significantly improved offer of a wage increase.

Strike action will now not be necessary thanks to the solid stance taken by our members, who it should be remembered, have kept the country moving during this pandemic.

“The message for workers is clear – you can succeed in improving your terms and conditions at work.”

Stagecoach East Scotland Managing Director, Douglas Robertson.
Stagecoach East Scotland Managing Director, Douglas Robertson.

Douglas Robertson, managing director for Stagecoach East Scotland, said: “We’re very proud of our team, who do a fantastic job in delivering vital transport connections for local people.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the Unite union that provides a fair deal for our employees in Fife and Tayside and helps to secure the long-term sustainability of the local bus network in east Scotland.”

COP26 strike threat

Transport firms have been hit with several disputes in recent months, the staff rejecting post-coronavirus pandemic pay offers and campaigning for better conditions.

Rail union RMT has threatened ScotRail with a company-wide strike during the COP26 climate summit following months of Sunday travel disruption.

All staff grades on ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper service are currently on strike on Sundays, including conductors and drivers.

COP26 flag
Caledonian Sleeper strikes will coincide with the start and end of the conference.

ScotRail has insisted its offer of a 4.7% pay rise was “very reasonable”, with the firm expressing disappointment at the “highly damaging” action.

Unless the dispute is resolved, staff are set to strike from Sunday October 31 until November 2, targeting the start of the climate conference in Glasgow.

“It’s about time those calling the shots in Scotland took responsibility for Britain’s longest running industrial disputes which are over the basic issue of pay equality and justice on ScotRail and the sleeper services.

“With the prospect of a total rail shutdown during COP26 looming large it’s time to settle the pay disputes which shame Scotland,” RMT leader Mick Lynch said.

Stagecoach faces strike action as Tayside and Fife workers reject ‘unfair’ pay offer

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]