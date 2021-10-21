Strike averted as Stagecoach agree pay deal with Tayside and Fife bus workers

An error occurred. Please try again.

Potential strike action threatened by Stagecoach bus workers in Tayside and Fife has been averted after the firm agreed a new pay deal with staff.

Stagecoach staff across Tayside and Fife previously rejected a pay offer from the public transport operator, with members of trade union Unite voting to support strike action.

But Unite says after a “significantly improved” offer from the company the threat of a walk-out has been averted.

Workers involved include drivers as well as engineering staff, administrative workers, and cleaners.

Dougie Maguire, Unite regional co-ordinator, said: “Unite members in Stagecoach East Scotland have accepted a significantly improved offer of a wage increase.

“Strike action will now not be necessary thanks to the solid stance taken by our members, who it should be remembered, have kept the country moving during this pandemic.

“The message for workers is clear – you can succeed in improving your terms and conditions at work.”

Douglas Robertson, managing director for Stagecoach East Scotland, said: “We’re very proud of our team, who do a fantastic job in delivering vital transport connections for local people.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the Unite union that provides a fair deal for our employees in Fife and Tayside and helps to secure the long-term sustainability of the local bus network in east Scotland.”

COP26 strike threat

Transport firms have been hit with several disputes in recent months, the staff rejecting post-coronavirus pandemic pay offers and campaigning for better conditions.

Rail union RMT has threatened ScotRail with a company-wide strike during the COP26 climate summit following months of Sunday travel disruption.

All staff grades on ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper service are currently on strike on Sundays, including conductors and drivers.

ScotRail has insisted its offer of a 4.7% pay rise was “very reasonable”, with the firm expressing disappointment at the “highly damaging” action.

Unless the dispute is resolved, staff are set to strike from Sunday October 31 until November 2, targeting the start of the climate conference in Glasgow.

“It’s about time those calling the shots in Scotland took responsibility for Britain’s longest running industrial disputes which are over the basic issue of pay equality and justice on ScotRail and the sleeper services.

“With the prospect of a total rail shutdown during COP26 looming large it’s time to settle the pay disputes which shame Scotland,” RMT leader Mick Lynch said.