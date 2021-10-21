‘There are more statues of fish than women’ — Campaign to highlight female influence in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘There are more statues of fish than women’ — Campaign to highlight female influence in Perth

By Hannah Ballantyne
October 21 2021, 4.38pm Updated: October 21 2021, 4.51pm
Perth's Women founder Taylor Waggoner next to the Fair Maid of Perth statue in the city centre

An exciting new project is coming to Perth which aims to highlight the influence of female historical figures from the area.

In 2021, over 100 years since the suffrage movement fought for the right for women to vote, the lack of female representation within the city is still tangible.

The new community-led movement aims to raise awareness of women’s history in the area. The campaign will culminate with a statue designated to a local woman in a public space in the city centre.

The project also aims to give the women of the city a safe space to gather and discuss the issues in the area surrounding gender representation.

Taylor Waggoner
Taylor Waggoner founded the pioneering new group.

In Scotland, there are only 20 statues of women. Four of those are symbolic rather than dedicated to a historic figure and five are to Queen Victoria.

None of the remaining statues are in Perth & Kinross. Though statues are not the issue, they help illustrate the wider issue of female representation in society.

Perth & Kinross is teaming with fantastic stories about incredible women, past and present.

Among these is Jean Valentine, born on Needless Road, who helped crack the enigma code. Meanwhile, Katherine MacPherson, of Charlotte Street, was key to the suffrage movement in the area.

Taylor Waggoner with the Fair Maid statue.
Taylor Waggoner, founder of Perth's Women stands with the Fair Maid of Perth statue

Increasing Female Representation

Taylor Waggoner, founder of Perth’s Women, said: “I love Perth & Kinross. I was born here and I want to make my life here but things can’t continue as they are.

“There are more statues of fish in Perth than there are of women. The lack of female representation up and down the country is appalling but rather than just complain about it I want to do something positive.”

The group is open to everyone and aims to be a community for the people of the city. Perth’s Women wants to give women a space to be seen within the community.

The Perth’s Women campaign will be working with several already-established charities and organisations, including Gender Equality Perth, to ensure that the voices of all women in Perth & Kinross are being heard.

