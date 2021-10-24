Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bridge of Earn locals’ community consultation looks to future of outdated park

By Anita Diouri
October 24 2021, 10.11am Updated: October 24 2021, 10.14am
Victory Park community consultation. Picture: Kenny Smith.

The Bridge of Earn community has begun talks on how best to upgrade to an outdated playpark where a child was injured.

Community consultation at Victory Park.

A young girl hurt her hand on a damaged slide at Victory Park, which is also prone to serious flooding.

But now the community has come together to discuss improvements, with Perth and Kinross Council’s Greenspaces also on hand to provide further support and information.

Rosie McLean, 4, watches as sister Mollie, 4, gets her face painted.

Members of the public had their say on areas such as the children’s play area, entrances and drainage.

And locals of all ages got involved, with activities and stalls also in place for children.

Direct communication

Organisers of the consultation hope it will spark positive change for the town.

Parent Myra McShannon-Kefford said: “The event provided direct communication between the community and greenspace designers on our aspirations for the park to hopefully enable a real buy-in to the process and a shaping of a new park design that delights and meets the community needs.

“And having a park that doesn’t flood obviously is a given.

Flooding at Victory Park.

Greenspaces was there consulting with the community and we had some other family activities going on on the day as well to help draw families to the park and speak to greenspaces on their aspirations for the new park.

“We had face painting, some hula hooping, tennis nets out, and arts and crafts.

The day was interactive for locals of all ages.

“We also launched a raffle and also had support from lots of local businesses donating great prizes.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We are keen to hear how the park is currently used and could be used in the future; and would also like to hear people’s thoughts on the play area, park entrances, drainage, tree planting and biodiversity.”

Long-running battle

In June, parents won their long-running battle for improvements at the park, when Perth and Kinross Council confirmed it will help fund repairs.

The agreement came less than a week after concerned families launched a petition demanding action.

Myra said: “There are exciting times ahead and we hope to build a Victory Park that will be free from flooding, and that will bring joy and fun to the Bridge of Earn community for many more generations.”

‘Does the council no longer care?’: Bridge of Earn parents demand ‘urgent action’ in playpark repairs

