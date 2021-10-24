Bridge of Earn locals’ community consultation looks to future of outdated park

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Bridge of Earn community has begun talks on how best to upgrade to an outdated playpark where a child was injured.

A young girl hurt her hand on a damaged slide at Victory Park, which is also prone to serious flooding.

But now the community has come together to discuss improvements, with Perth and Kinross Council’s Greenspaces also on hand to provide further support and information.

Members of the public had their say on areas such as the children’s play area, entrances and drainage.

And locals of all ages got involved, with activities and stalls also in place for children.

Direct communication

Organisers of the consultation hope it will spark positive change for the town.

Parent Myra McShannon-Kefford said: “The event provided direct communication between the community and greenspace designers on our aspirations for the park to hopefully enable a real buy-in to the process and a shaping of a new park design that delights and meets the community needs.

“And having a park that doesn’t flood obviously is a given.

“Greenspaces was there consulting with the community and we had some other family activities going on on the day as well to help draw families to the park and speak to greenspaces on their aspirations for the new park.

“We had face painting, some hula hooping, tennis nets out, and arts and crafts.

“We also launched a raffle and also had support from lots of local businesses donating great prizes.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We are keen to hear how the park is currently used and could be used in the future; and would also like to hear people’s thoughts on the play area, park entrances, drainage, tree planting and biodiversity.”

Long-running battle

In June, parents won their long-running battle for improvements at the park, when Perth and Kinross Council confirmed it will help fund repairs.

The agreement came less than a week after concerned families launched a petition demanding action.

Myra said: “There are exciting times ahead and we hope to build a Victory Park that will be free from flooding, and that will bring joy and fun to the Bridge of Earn community for many more generations.”