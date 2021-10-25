Covid: 200 inmates isolating at Perth Prison after 30 test positive

An error occurred. Please try again.

About 200 inmates are isolating at Perth Prison due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

Prison bosses have confirmed that 30 people at the Edinburgh Road facility have tested positive for coronavirus.

All inmates on the prison’s fourth floor are isolating as a result.

Two weeks ago, the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) confirmed there were seven positive cases and about 40 inmates were self-isolating – but the situation has since escalated.

On Friday, official figures showed there were 1,295 individuals self-isolating across all Scottish prisons with 219 positive cases in total.

A spokesperson for the SPS told The Courier: “There are 30 positive cases and about 200 self isolating [at HMP Perth].

“Whenever we have a positive case, we need to isolate any close contacts as a precautionary measure.

“These are our standard procedures and we do it in all the establishments.”