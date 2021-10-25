Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Covid: 200 inmates isolating at Perth Prison after 30 test positive

By Katy Scott
October 25 2021, 12.35pm
Perth Prison

About 200 inmates are isolating at Perth Prison due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

Prison bosses have confirmed that 30 people at the Edinburgh Road facility have tested positive for coronavirus.

All inmates on the prison’s fourth floor are isolating as a result.

Two weeks ago, the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) confirmed there were seven positive cases and about 40 inmates were self-isolating – but the situation has since escalated.

General view inside one of the halls at Perth Prison
One of the halls at Perth Prison.

On Friday, official figures showed there were 1,295 individuals self-isolating across all Scottish prisons with 219 positive cases in total.

A spokesperson for the SPS told The Courier: “There are 30 positive cases and about 200 self isolating [at HMP Perth].

“Whenever we have a positive case, we need to isolate any close contacts as a precautionary measure.

“These are our standard procedures and we do it in all the establishments.”

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier