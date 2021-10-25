Covid: 200 inmates isolating at Perth Prison after 30 test positive

About 200 inmates are isolating at Perth Prison due to a Covid-19 outbreak.
Prison bosses have confirmed that 30 people at the Edinburgh Road facility have tested positive for coronavirus.
All inmates on the prison’s fourth floor are isolating as a result.
Two weeks ago, the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) confirmed there were seven positive cases and about 40 inmates were self-isolating – but the situation has since escalated.
On Friday, official figures showed there were 1,295 individuals self-isolating across all Scottish prisons with 219 positive cases in total.
A spokesperson for the SPS told The Courier: “There are 30 positive cases and about 200 self isolating [at HMP Perth].
“Whenever we have a positive case, we need to isolate any close contacts as a precautionary measure.
“These are our standard procedures and we do it in all the establishments.”
