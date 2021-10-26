Perform in Perth: Annual festival is back ‘in person’ for 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

After a successful virtual event in March, Perform in Perth is back for 2022 – in person.

A 2,000-strong audience tuned in earlier this year to be entertained by the range of performances from choirs, to percussionists, to poetry recitals.

The festival will now take place in various venues across Perthshire: St John’s Episcopal Church, Elim Pentecostal Church, Bankfoot Church Centre, North Inch Community Campus, Perth Concert Hall, and St Leonard’s-in-the-Fields Church.

And organisers are holding Scottish Country Dance competitions and pipe band solos this year to encourage more schools to enter.

All abilities

Introducing this year’s syllabus, Perform in Perth shared its joy at being able to go ahead in person.

Chairperson Christine Munro said: “I am delighted to introduce this syllabus for the 2022 Perform in Perth Festival.

“The Perform in Perth Committee has decided to press ahead with preparations for an ‘in person’ festival after having to hold an online event in 2021.

“The Committee is extremely grateful to many people for the success of the 2021 Festival.”

She added: “As is the norm for Perform in Perth, in 2022 there will be classes for all abilities from those who are dipping their toes in the water of performance to those who have extensive experience.

“Whatever the depth of your ability/experience everyone can learn from fellow competitors and the professional adjudicators engaged to appraise each individual performance and offer helpful comment and encouragement.”

Secretary of Perform in Perth Eileen Waterston said: “We are excited and relieved to be able to offer everyone the opportunity to perform live at our 2022 festival and look forward to enjoying the ‘festival atmosphere’ when performers and audience are able to be together in person.”

How can I get involved?

And organisers are encouraging people to get involved in any way they can, either as a performer or a volunteer.

Young people between the ages of 12 and 25 who have taken part in previous years’ festivals can apply to become a Young Ambassador.

Eileen added: “The details of how to be one of our Young Ambassador are on our website.

“Young Ambassadors don’t need to live here in Perthshire, and we can easily send out the certificates, if necessary.

“For those living in Scotland, the time spent on volunteering for us can also be allocated to qualification for a Saltire Award.”

For further details on how to take part, email Eileen Waterston at perthcompfest@hotmail.com