Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

One man taken to hospital after crash on A9 in Perth

By Neil Henderson
October 26 2021, 9.05am Updated: October 26 2021, 9.08am
One man was taken to hospital following the crash on the A9.
One man was taken to hospital following the crash on the A9.

A man has been taken to hospital after an early morning crash blocked a section of the A9 in Perth on Tuesday.

The collision happened at shortly after 4.30am on the northbound section of the A9, close to Inveralmond roundabout in Perth.

Both the north and southbound sections of the carriageway were partially blocked as emergency services attended the scene.

A vehicle is understood to have struck the central reservation.

Police and paramedics attended the scene and a man was taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called around 4.40am on Tuesday October 26, to a report of a road crash at Inveralmond roundabout in Perth.

“One man was being taken to hospital.”

The road was fully reopened shorty after 6am following recovery of the vehicle.

Social Flock reports soaring demand for warm clothes from low-income families

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier