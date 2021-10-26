One man taken to hospital after crash on A9 in Perth

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has been taken to hospital after an early morning crash blocked a section of the A9 in Perth on Tuesday.

The collision happened at shortly after 4.30am on the northbound section of the A9, close to Inveralmond roundabout in Perth.

Both the north and southbound sections of the carriageway were partially blocked as emergency services attended the scene.

A vehicle is understood to have struck the central reservation.

Police and paramedics attended the scene and a man was taken to hospital for treatment.

NEW❗⌚06.07#A9 RTC#A9 is partially blocked in both directions between Inveralmond – Luncarty due to an RTC Police are on scene#TakeCare on approach#DriveSafe @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/1YWXmTxFpT — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 26, 2021

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called around 4.40am on Tuesday October 26, to a report of a road crash at Inveralmond roundabout in Perth.

“One man was being taken to hospital.”

The road was fully reopened shorty after 6am following recovery of the vehicle.