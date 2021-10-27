Concern grows for missing man, 27, last seen in Perth

An error occurred. Please try again.

Concern is growing for a missing 27-year-old man last seen in Perth.

Daniel Whyte was last seen at 9.45am on Monday, October 25 and police are now keen to trace his whereabouts.

He was wearing a grey jacket, black t-shirt, blue jeans and red Converse training shoes.

Police searching for Mr Whyte say he has links to Aberdeen and Glasgow but is most likely still to be in the Perth area.

A public appeal has now been made for anyone who may have see the missing man to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 0886 of October 25.