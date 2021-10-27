Police confirm missing Perth man traced safe and well By Neil Henderson October 27 2021, 9.29am Updated: October 28 2021, 9.28am Police thanked the public for their assistance with the appeal. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have traced a man who was reported missing from Perth on Monday. On Thursday morning, a spokesperson confirmed Daniel Whyte had been traced safe and well. A public appeal was made earlier in the week for anyone who may have see the missing man to come forward. Police thanked the public for assisting with their appeal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Boy, 12, injured in Angus road crash Cyclist thanks passersby who rushed to his aid after Perthshire collision Horrified family discovers grandfather was baby killer who served time in Perth prison Escaped bull chased around Perth streets after ‘daring escape’ is killed