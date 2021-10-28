Memorial football tournament to take place in Blairgowrie for fallen soldier

An error occurred. Please try again.

A memorial football tournament is being held this weekend to commemorate a Blairgowrie solider 10 years after his death.

Perthshire men’s mental health group, Mantalk, has arranged Saturday’s tournament in memory Aaron Black, who committed suicide after serving in Iraq.

The event has been named the ‘Blackswan memorial tournament’ as Aaron was a member of the Black Watch regiment.

The five-a-side tournament will be held at Davie Park in Blairgowrie and is open to adults and children, with a raffle running alongside the game.

An auction will also be held to raise funds for the organisation so that it can continue to provide support in the area.

The event is the first of its kind and the organisers are hoping for a good turnout.

Terry Comiskey, founder of Mantalk, said: “We are holding the Blackswan memorial tournament in memory of Aaron Black, a good friend and former Black Watch soldier who sadly took his own life back in December 2011.

“Aaron had to deal with a lot of things from his time in Iraq and unfortunately it took him to a place where he seen no way out.

“The plan was for a football tournament in Blairgowrie, and small raffle/auction to raise funds for our local men’s mental health group Mantalk.

“The support from the community is something special.

“Funds raised for Mantalk will be used to raise awareness and to try and give the men at the group opportunities they may not have had and for us to try and help build confidence.”

What is Mantalk?

Mantalk was launched by a group of Perthshire friends after two men close to them committed suicide.

It started as walks, due to coronavirus restrictions, and now runs a weekly support group at the Wellmeadow Boxing Club in Blairgowrie.

Organisers did a mental health course with First Aid Perthshire to offer the best support possible.

“We have plenty of life experience and we have all grown up in the area,” Terry said.

“We are at a personal level with so many of the guys that need help and I think it’s good for guys to see others they have grown up around opening up and sharing life stories.

“We are planning on organising team building activities to build confidence, relationships and generally trying to help with any issues men may have.

“Our main event we have completed as a group is a trip up Ben Nevis where we managed to get everyone from a group of 32 on to the summit.”

He added: “We are learning and adapting as we push forward and we thank everyone who has supported us along the way.

“There has been so much said about the Covid-19 pandemic but as Sean often says the real pandemic is suicide.

“What I would say is no matter where you are in life or whatever has or is going wrong suicide is not the answer.

“If you are struggling in any way then reach out to someone, anyone. Please don’t struggle alone and believe me no matter what life would not be better without you.”

Memorial tournament

Teams can sign up by searching Blackswan Memorial Tournament on Facebook or emailing mantalk2021@gmail.com

Mental health support is available by calling Samaritans on 0330 094 5717.