Community hub project in Kinloch Rannoch given £250k Autumn Budget boost

By Hannah Ballantyne
October 27 2021, 5.17pm
What the hub could look like. Image: Rannoch Community Trust
A project aimed at creating a new community hub – including a bar – in Kinloch Rannoch has been handed a £250,000 boost in the UK Chancellor’s Autumn Budget.

The cash – from the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund – has been awarded to Rannoch Community Trust to help deliver the project in Highland Perthshire.

The hub will also include offices, outdoor spaces and a community meeting room – and it is hoped it will help support employment in the area.

According to its website, the trust aims to deliver “a vibrant, community focused multi-use space that will serve a variety of different aspects of the local community”, with the aim of opening in spring 2023.

Kinloch Rannoch Community Trust
Designs for the new community hub from Rannoch Community Trust.

It is hoped the building will generate revenue through the community owned bar and restaurant.

The website also states: “The existing building – which was originally a school before becoming an outdoor centre – will be re-imagined to include a new schedule of accommodation with contemporary extensions forming a new entrance and seating area along with a new commercial kitchen space.

“The proposals will also aim to strengthen existing path networks in and around the site, providing new and improved connections to the space for the community.”

The project is one of several to receive money through the Community Ownership Fund.

Design for the hub
Internal designs for the hub. Image: StudioEast Architects.

Councillor John Duff, a Conservative member for the area, said: “The news that the chancellor has awarded £250,000 from the UK Government direct to the Rannoch Community Hub project is absolutely fantastic news for the community and I congratulate the committee on having grasped this brand new funding opportunity with both hands.

“This project will make an immense difference to Kinloch Rannoch and I am delighted that the chancellor has recognised the positive transformation that these funds can make to this remote rural community.

“I would encourage other organisations to consider this as a potential source of funding for other significant projects.”

Murdo Fraser, Scottish Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, said: “This is a fantastic investment from the UK Government into the area.

“The community hub will encourage economic growth in the area and provide a free and vibrant space for the local residents to enjoy.

“This investment from Rishi Sunak and the UK Government shows the support and security our local communities gain from being part of a strong United Kingdom.”

Rannoch Community Trust has been contacted for comment.

Full details from the Autumn Budget were set out on Wednesday.

