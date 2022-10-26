13 cracking fireworks displays taking place across Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
13 cracking fireworks displays taking place across Tayside and Fife

By Graham Brown
October 26 2022, 5.35pm Updated: October 27 2022, 6.20pm
green fireworks light up the tayside sky
Fireworks displays are happening across Tayside and Fife. Pic: Shutterstock/DCT Media

Bonfire night is fast approaching – and that means glorious fireworks displays lighting up the skies of Tayside and Fife.

Families hoping November 5 goes with a bang are in luck.

A host of organised fireworks displays are taking place across Tayside and Fife.

Many are firm favourites and some are returning after the pandemic.

But the main annual displays in Dundee’s Baxter Park and Lochee Park will not be going ahead this year.

Here is our round up of 13 great fireworks displays events taking place across Tayside and Fife in 2022.

Have fun – and stay safe!

Angus fireworks displays

Edzell

Saturday November 5 at Edzell Muir.

Bonfire lit at 6.30pm, fireworks display starts 6.45pm.

Donations on the night or text FIREWORKS and donation amount to 70490.

Arrive early as there is no parking at the Muir.

Kirriemuir

Sunday November 6 at Kirrie Hill

Organised by the Rotary Club of the Angus Glens.

Bonfire lit at 5.45pm, fireworks at 7pm. Collection for Rotary causes on the night.

Catering by Kirriemuir Regeneration Group.

Dundee fireworks displays

Nine Maidens community firework display.

Saturday November 5 at Nine Maidens bar and restaurant, Laird Street.

Doors open 6pm, fireworks at 7pm.

Fife fireworks displays

Fife fireworks
Fireworks in Fife in a previous display. Image: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

Anstruther

Friday November 4 at East Basin car park near the harbour.

Organised by East Neuk O’ Fife Round Table.

Fireworks start at 7.30pm, parking is limited so arrive early.

Donations are accepted on the night or at their Just Giving page.

Cupar

Friday November 4 at Cupar Golf Club.

Gates open 5.30pm, display starts 7.30pm. £2.50 per person.

No parking on site so arrive early.

Crossford

Friday November 4 at King George Park.

Organised by Crossford Children’s Gala, starts 7.30pm

Elie and Earlsferry

Saturday November 5 at the beach beside the Ship Inn.

Community event sponsored by the Ship Inn with bonfire, fireworks and BBQ.

Starts at 5.30pm.

Buckhaven

Saturday November 5 at Buckhaven Braes.

Free community event organised by Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council.

Bonfire 7pm, fireworks at 7.30pm. Donations on the night.

Comrie

Saturday November 5 at Comrie Community Centre.

Organised by Oakley and Comrie Events and Activities Group (OCEAG).

Torchlight parade from Old Mill Lane at 5.30pm, display starts 7pm.  Tickets £4.

Inverkeithing

Saturday November 5 at Ballast Bank.

Display starts at 8pm.

a public fireworks display
Bonfire night is a favourite with families. Image: Kris Miller/DCThomson

Knockhill Racing Circuit

Saturday November 5

Family fireworks and bonfire night in association with Edinburgh Fireworks.

Live action on track, car and truck displays.

Bonfire from 4pm and fireworks display at 5.45pm.

Adults £16, 13-16-year-olds £8, 12 and under free.

Perth and Kinross fireworks displays

Crieff

Saturday November 5 at Dallerie playing fields.

Organised by Crieff Round Table.

Gates open at 6.30, bonfire lit at 7pm and fireworks 7.30pm.

Donations on the night.

Perth

Saturday November 5 at South Inch

Organised by Perth Strathearn Round Table.

Funfair 6pm, bonfire 7pm and fireworks 7.30pm. Donations to support local charities.

