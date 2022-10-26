13 cracking fireworks displays taking place across Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bonfire night is fast approaching – and that means glorious fireworks displays lighting up the skies of Tayside and Fife.

Families hoping November 5 goes with a bang are in luck.

A host of organised fireworks displays are taking place across Tayside and Fife.

Many are firm favourites and some are returning after the pandemic.

But the main annual displays in Dundee’s Baxter Park and Lochee Park will not be going ahead this year.

Here is our round up of 13 great fireworks displays events taking place across Tayside and Fife in 2022.

Have fun – and stay safe!

Angus fireworks displays

Edzell

Saturday November 5 at Edzell Muir.

Bonfire lit at 6.30pm, fireworks display starts 6.45pm.

Donations on the night or text FIREWORKS and donation amount to 70490.

Arrive early as there is no parking at the Muir.

Kirriemuir

Sunday November 6 at Kirrie Hill

Organised by the Rotary Club of the Angus Glens.

Bonfire lit at 5.45pm, fireworks at 7pm. Collection for Rotary causes on the night.

Catering by Kirriemuir Regeneration Group.

Dundee fireworks displays

Nine Maidens community firework display.

Saturday November 5 at Nine Maidens bar and restaurant, Laird Street.

Doors open 6pm, fireworks at 7pm.

Fife fireworks displays

Anstruther

Friday November 4 at East Basin car park near the harbour.

Organised by East Neuk O’ Fife Round Table.

Fireworks start at 7.30pm, parking is limited so arrive early.

Donations are accepted on the night or at their Just Giving page.

Cupar

Friday November 4 at Cupar Golf Club.

Gates open 5.30pm, display starts 7.30pm. £2.50 per person.

No parking on site so arrive early.

Crossford

Friday November 4 at King George Park.

Organised by Crossford Children’s Gala, starts 7.30pm

Elie and Earlsferry

Saturday November 5 at the beach beside the Ship Inn.

Community event sponsored by the Ship Inn with bonfire, fireworks and BBQ.

Starts at 5.30pm.

Buckhaven

Saturday November 5 at Buckhaven Braes.

Free community event organised by Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council.

Bonfire 7pm, fireworks at 7.30pm. Donations on the night.

Comrie

Saturday November 5 at Comrie Community Centre.

Organised by Oakley and Comrie Events and Activities Group (OCEAG).

Torchlight parade from Old Mill Lane at 5.30pm, display starts 7pm. Tickets £4.

Inverkeithing

Saturday November 5 at Ballast Bank.

Display starts at 8pm.

Knockhill Racing Circuit

Saturday November 5

Family fireworks and bonfire night in association with Edinburgh Fireworks.

Live action on track, car and truck displays.

Bonfire from 4pm and fireworks display at 5.45pm.

Adults £16, 13-16-year-olds £8, 12 and under free.

Perth and Kinross fireworks displays

Crieff

Saturday November 5 at Dallerie playing fields.

Organised by Crieff Round Table.

Gates open at 6.30, bonfire lit at 7pm and fireworks 7.30pm.

Donations on the night.

Perth

Saturday November 5 at South Inch

Organised by Perth Strathearn Round Table.

Funfair 6pm, bonfire 7pm and fireworks 7.30pm. Donations to support local charities.