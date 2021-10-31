Rural Perthshire fire station commemorates every volunteer in 75th year

An error occurred. Please try again.

A rural Perthshire fire station has unveiled a plaque to commemorate each serving firefighter throughout its 75 years.

The Kinloch Rannoch Community Fire Station held a family-friendly day on Saturday afternoon to mark the anniversary, which was on Thursday.

The fire station opened on October 28 1946 and has since has seen numerous locals giving up their time to help their community.

Vintage fire engines from through the decades were on display as locals learned more about the history of their fire station.

And organisers hope the day will encourage members of the community to get involved in volunteering at the station.

Community celebration

Funded by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, the plaque includes the names of every single firefighter from its opening to present day.

Kinloch Rannoch Community Fire Station crew commander James Black said: “We had a couple of vintage appliances joining our own current active appliance, a shop in a box, burgers, a raffle and some station history.

“We had a few games for young and old and the ever-popular burn tray so visitors can put out an actual fire themselves using the fire engine.

“We were just hoping the community comes out to celebrate one of the last services left and perhaps some may even think of joining as we are looking for recruits.”

He added: “All proceeds are going to the firefighters charity and the SFRS family support trust.”

Quick response times

Ron Rose is just one of the many names included on the plaque.

The 54-year-old, who now lives in Braco, was 17 years old when his father encouraged him to join Kinloch Rannoch’s fire station in the 1980s.

He did two stints with the service before retiring in 2001 at the age of 34.

Ron believes the fire station is imperative in providing a speedy response to any incidents in Kinloch Rannoch.

Ron said: “It is very foresty here. If a forest fire starts, you can’t wait 45 minutes or an hour for an appliance from Pitlochry.

“I think (the commemoration) is a bit of positive news.”

Ron experiences at the station also inspired him to pen a poem, entitled The Night of the Torn Pyjamas.

It details the tearing of volunteers’ pyjamas “in just short of a heartbeat” as they get a call “long before daybreak” in an emergency.

The poem is a reflection on Ron’s time serving his community.

Appeal for more volunteers

Only last year, the fire station issued an urgent appeal for more volunteer firefighters.

As of March 2020, it was down to only five volunteers – operating with fewer than half of the regular members.

As a result, Kinloch Rannoch residents often had to rely on crews from other areas such as Pitlochry to attend to incidents.

James, who has served the community in his role for around 25 years, said: “The commitment is difficult and people do need to realise the level of commitment required before they apply.

“But for me, being there for the community and doing my bit because I can is very important.”

But now the station is up to six volunteers with another in the pipeline, due to formally begin in January.

Organisers hope Saturday’s event will inspire more people to get involved.