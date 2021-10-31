Update: Section of bridge ‘collapsed’ as A93 closed near Perthshire village due to flooding

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police Scotland have advised motorists to avoid the A93 after a section of a bridge “collapsed” near a Perthshire village.

Torrential rain forced officers to close the road at the Bridge of Cally, north of Blairgowrie, shortly before 4pm.

A parapet on the bridge has reportedly “collapsed” due to the deluge of rain.

Police Scotland and structural teams remain at the scene as they continue to assess the safety of the structure.

The A93 has been closed at Bridge of Cally, North of Blairgowrie, due to flooding. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/7G5APoImAf — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) October 31, 2021

Councillor, Bob Brawn for the Blairgowrie and Glens said a vehicle had come into difficulty during the afternoon.

He added: “The bridge is closed at both ends at the moment but the parapet on one side has collapsed.

“I would say a good few feet of it has gone at that one particular section. A tractor driver told me a vehicle had become stuck on the bridge.

“At this stage we’re on one side of the bridge and the police are on the other – we are essentially trapped at the moment.

“The council officers and road teams are here at the moment and the plan is to have a structure team come back out to fully access the safety of the bridge.”

A spokeswoman from the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service confirmed appliances from Blairgowrie, Kirkmichael and Aberfeldy had been assisting with flooding along the A93.

She added: “Crews arrived on scene shortly after 3pm and had been assisting with flooding along the A93.

“Officers used lightweight pumps and small tools as they assisted with flooding along the A93.

“Appliances stood down at around 5pm this evening.”

There will be some let-up this evening, according to the Met Office, with some scattered showers still anticipated.

Motorists are advised that the start of the working week will see further showers bombard areas of Central, Tayside and Fife.

Conditions are expected to improve by late afternoon tomorrow.

More to follow.